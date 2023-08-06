Features
August 06, 2023

Grade 1 videos from the 2023 North American Championships

pipes|drums is pleased to bring readers, viewers and listeners 4K videos of all six Grade 1 performances at the 2023 North American Pipe Band Championships at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario.

Held in perfect sunny and relatively cool weather, the event drew a capacity crowd, and entries across all of the pipe band contests numbered 47.

[78th Frasers win 2023 North American Championship; Peel Police take Grade 2; Pro Piper of the Day: Daniel Carr]

We hope you enjoy these videos, and if you don’t already, please consider subscribing or donating to the nonprofit pipes|drums so we can keep items like this coming to you. (We’re also 100% independent and don’t have an association or business bankrolling us or influencing our content.)

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of all 10 Grade 2 performances from Maxville!

Grade 1 Medley

Grade 1 MSR

What do you think of the performances and the results? Please use our Comments feature below to express your thoughts.

 

