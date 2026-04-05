Greg Wilson wins Clasp at Hastings for the NINETEENTH TIME
Hastings, New Zealand – April 4-5, 2026 – Topping his own record, Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, won the Murray Henderson Clasp to the Gold Medal for the nineteenth time at the Hastings Highland Games, held over the Easter weekend in New Zealand’s Hawkes Bay region. Wilson went on to win the aggregate A Grade trophy.
Piers Dover won the Gold Medal, Sam Foote from St. Andrew’s College was victorious in the Silver Medal, and Brendon Eade won the Former Winners MSR
This annual event hosts the Comunn Na Piobaireachd Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals, as well as the Clasp to the Gold Medal.
Gold Medal
1st Piers Dover, Christchurch, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd William McArthur, “Beloved Scotland”
3rd Nicola Pivac
4th Bruce Omunsden
Judges: George Mason, James Murray
Murray Henderson Clasp to the Gold Medal
1st Greg Wilson, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”
2nd Jono Quay, Melbourne, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyarick”
3rd Brendon Eade, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
4th William Rowe, “Lament for the Harp Tree”
Judges: Richard Hawke, James Murray
Silver Medal
1st Sam Foote, Christchurch, “Lament for John Morrison, Assynt House”
2nd Nicholas Weston, Auckland, “Lament for John Morrison, Assynt House”
3rd Liam Reid, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”
4th Mark Crooks, Wellington
Judges: Iain Hines, James Murray
Bronze Medal
1st Thomas Bottomley, Christchurch
2nd Emily Brook
3rd Alice Glover
4th Hunter McInnes
Judges: Iain Hines, James Murray
Lindisfarne MSR (each tune repeated)
1st Brendon Eade, “Donald Maclellan of Rothesay,” “Monymusk,” “The Cockrel in the Creel”
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Piers Dover
4th Jono Quay
Judges: Iain Hines, Bain McGregor, James Murray
A Grade
March
1st William Rowe
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Stuart Easton
4th Liam Kernaghan
Judges: George Mason, Bain McGregor
Strathspey & Reel
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd William Rowe
4th Stuart Easton
Judges: George Mason, Bain McGregor
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Greg Wilson
2nd William Rowe
3rd Piers Dover
4th Brendon Eade
Judges: George Mason, Bain McGregor
B Grade
MSR
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Sam Foote
Judge: Peter McLean
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Maggie McConnochie
Judge: Peter McLean
6/8 March
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Sam Foote
Judge: Peter McLean
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