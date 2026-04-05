Greg Wilson wins Clasp at Hastings for the NINETEENTH TIME

Hastings, New Zealand – April 4-5, 2026 – Topping his own record, Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, won the Murray Henderson Clasp to the Gold Medal for the nineteenth time at the Hastings Highland Games, held over the Easter weekend in New Zealand’s Hawkes Bay region. Wilson went on to win the aggregate A Grade trophy.

Piers Dover won the Gold Medal, Sam Foote from St. Andrew’s College was victorious in the Silver Medal, and Brendon Eade won the Former Winners MSR

This annual event hosts the Comunn Na Piobaireachd Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals, as well as the Clasp to the Gold Medal.

Gold Medal

1st Piers Dover, Christchurch, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd William McArthur, “Beloved Scotland”

3rd Nicola Pivac

4th Bruce Omunsden

Judges: George Mason, James Murray

Murray Henderson Clasp to the Gold Medal

1st Greg Wilson, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

2nd Jono Quay, Melbourne, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyarick”

3rd Brendon Eade, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

4th William Rowe, “Lament for the Harp Tree”

Judges: Richard Hawke, James Murray

Silver Medal

1st Sam Foote, Christchurch, “Lament for John Morrison, Assynt House”

2nd Nicholas Weston, Auckland, “Lament for John Morrison, Assynt House”

3rd Liam Reid, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”

4th Mark Crooks, Wellington

Judges: Iain Hines, James Murray

Bronze Medal

1st Thomas Bottomley, Christchurch

2nd Emily Brook

3rd Alice Glover

4th Hunter McInnes

Judges: Iain Hines, James Murray

Lindisfarne MSR (each tune repeated)

1st Brendon Eade, “Donald Maclellan of Rothesay,” “Monymusk,” “The Cockrel in the Creel”

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Piers Dover

4th Jono Quay

Judges: Iain Hines, Bain McGregor, James Murray

A Grade

March

1st William Rowe

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Stuart Easton

4th Liam Kernaghan

Judges: George Mason, Bain McGregor

Strathspey & Reel

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd William Rowe

4th Stuart Easton

Judges: George Mason, Bain McGregor

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Greg Wilson

2nd William Rowe

3rd Piers Dover

4th Brendon Eade

Judges: George Mason, Bain McGregor

B Grade

MSR

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Sam Foote

Judge: Peter McLean

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Sam Foote

3rd Maggie McConnochie

Judge: Peter McLean

6/8 March

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Sam Foote

Judge: Peter McLean