Greighlan Crossing, Bevan, Sutherland, Bonar, Kubasiewicz big winners at Skagit Valley
Mount Vernon, Washington – July 13-14, 2024 – As the band prepares to compete in Scotland, Greighlan Crossing won the top contested pipe band grade at a warm Skagit Valley Highland Games, winning both events.
Alan Bevan was overall best in the Open solo piping, and Craig Sutherland, Cameron Bonar, and Jamie Kubasiewicz also came away with firsts. The events benefitted from Scottish judges in town as instructors at the Celtic Arts Foundation summer school.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Graham Davidson, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
MSR
Simon Fraser University
Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 2
Medley
Cascadia
Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
3rd Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
3rd Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Graham Davidson, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Portland Metro Youth
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
4th Keith Highlanders 4
5th Kenmore and District 4
6th Clan Gordon
7th Elliot Bay
Judges: Graham Davidson, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
MSR
1st Portland Metro Youth
2nd Northwest Junior
3rd Kenmore and District 4
4th Keith Highlanders 4
5th Elliot Bay
Judges: David Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set Saturday
Kenmore & District 5
Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
Quick Marches Set Sunday
Kenmore & District 5
Judges: David Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)
Grade 3 Quartet (MSR)
Quartet Greighlan Crossing 3
Judge: Danielle Millar
Grade 4 Quartet (MSR)
1st Quartet Portland Metro Youth 4
2nd Quartet Keith Highlanders 4
3rd Quartet Kenmore & District 4
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Grade 4 Drum Corps Fanfare
Corps Kenmore & District 4
Judge: Gregor Merry, Scott Robertson
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Alan Bevan
2nd Craig Sutherland
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Matt Turnbull
5th Alastair Lee
6th Alistair Bevan
Judge: Callum Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Jamie Kubasiewicz
2nd Alan Bevan
3rd Craig Sutherland
4th Tori Killoran
5th Cameron Bonar
6th Zephan Knichel
Judge: Graham Davidson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Alan Bevan
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Tori Killoran
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Cameron Bonar
Judge: David Hilder
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alan Bevan
2nd Callum Bevan
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Jamie Kubasiewicz
5th Alastair Lee
6th Zephan Knichel
Judge: Danielle Millar
Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Craig Sutherland
5th Liam Forrest
6th Jack Martin
Judges: Gary West, Andrew Lee, Skye’s Folkie Friends: Margaret Driscoll, Ross Martin, John Brock
Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Alastair Lee
5th Aaron Stone
6th Micah Babinski
Judge: Callum Beaumont, Garry West
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Jack Martin
2nd Aiden Fowler
3rd Liam Forrest
4th Aaron Malcomb
5th Jeff Rowell
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
2/4 March
1st Liam Forrest
2nd Aiden Fowler
3rd Malachi Wonder
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Jack Martin
6th Liam Boyle
Judge: Jeff Brewer
Strathspey & Reel
1st Colin Forrest
2nd Liam Forrest
3rd Liam Boyle
4th Aiden Fowler
5th Jack Martin
6th Jeff Rowell
Judge: Danielle Millar
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Colin Forrest
2nd Liam Forrest
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th Liam Boyle
5th George Panagiotou
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jon Scott
2nd Marcus Range
3rd Grace Barnes
4th Ian MacPhail
5th Laurie Gardner
6th Evan Jamieson
Judge: Willie McCallum
MSR
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Evan Jamieson
3rd Ian MacPhail
4th Brittany Crooks
5th Marcus Range
6th Jon Scott
Judge: Graham Davidson
6/8 March
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Ian MacPhail
3rd Brittany Crooks
4th Evan Jamieson
5th Marcus Range
6th Sheldon Birkett
Judge: David Hilder
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Evan Jamieson
2nd Marcus Range
3rd Grace Barnes
4th Ian MacPhail
5th Jon Scott
6th Sheldon Birkett
Judge: Jeff Brewer
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Timothy Oliverson
3rd Duncan MacLeod
4th Garrett Bargabos
5th Kevin Maloney
6th Truin Tomasetti
Judge: Andrew Lee
2/4 March
1st Kevin Maloney
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Garrett Bargabos
4th Jacob Robertson
5th Matthew Fleek
6th Truin Tomasetti
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Kevin Maloney
3rd Matthew Fleek
4th Garrett Bargabos
5th Kerry Ragain
6th Truin Tomasetti
Judge: Danielle Millar
6/8 March
1st Garrett Bargabos
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Matthew Fleek
4th Kevin Maloney
Judge: John Lee
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Gavin Syme
3rd Keelan Allen
4th Eden Svangtun
5th Gavin Patterson
6th Peter Innes
Judge: David Hilder
2/4 March
1st Keira Maloney
2nd Gavin Syme
3rd Sean Underwood
4th Tim Riddle
5th Keelan Allen
6th Patrick Sutherland
Judge: John Lee
Strathspey & Reel
1st Keelan Allen
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Gavin Syme
4th Tim Riddle
5th Elijah Levangie
6th Kathleen Madden
Judge: Jeff Brewer
6/8 March
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Keelan Allen
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Tim Riddle
5th Keira Maloney
6th Gavin Syme
Judge: Graham Davidson
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Evan Markus
2nd Oliver Cahill
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Adelynn Williams
5th Charlotte Burslem
6th Kyle-John McKenzie
Judge: David Hilder
6/8 March
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Joe Williamson
3rd Evan Markus
4th Keefe McWilliams
5th Brody Baird
6th Zachary Robertson
Judge: Jeff Brewer
Slow Air
1st Evan Markus
2nd Adelynn Williams
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Oliver Cahill
5th Joe Williamson
6th Zachary Robertson
Judge: Danielle Millar
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd John MacCallum
3rd Steve Barnes
4th Doug Gardner
5th Sean Maloney
Judge: Jeff Brewer
2/4 March
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Cynthia Byrne
3rd Sean Maloney
4th Steve Barnes
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Cynthia Byrne
3rd Sean Maloney
4th Steve Barnes
Judge: David Hilder
6/8 March
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Sean Maloney
3rd Steve Barnes
4th Cynthia Byrne
5th Rochelle Eldridge
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Blair Brown
2nd Amanda Colwell
Judge: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
Blair Brown
Judge: Scott Robertson
Grade 1
MSR
Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 2
MSR
Hope Barnes
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
Hope Barnes
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Max Fenwick
2nd Jayce Edetsberger
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Samuel Lawler
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Gabriel Evans
4th Madeleine Ferrie
5th Eric Wallace
6th Nolan Baird
Judge: Gregor Merry
6/8 March
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Samuel Lawler
4th Madeleine Ferrie
5th Maddy Roberts
Judge: Scott Robertson
Tenor
Open
MSR
Mitchell Olding
Judge: Scott Robertson
Intermediate
MSR
Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Gregor Merry
6/8 March
Elise Svangtun
Judge: Scott Robertson
Novice
2/4 March
1st Sierra Ferrell
2nd Abigail Plopper
3rd Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Sierra Ferrell
Judge: Scott Robertson
Bass
MSR
1st Allison North
2nd Isla Ross
3rd Christian Vegors
4th Lindsay MacGregor
5th Ethan Fowler
6th Liam Baird
Judge: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Allison North
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Gregor Merry
NO COMMENTS YET