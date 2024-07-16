Greighlan Crossing, Bevan, Sutherland, Bonar, Kubasiewicz big winners at Skagit Valley

Mount Vernon, Washington – July 13-14, 2024 – As the band prepares to compete in Scotland, Greighlan Crossing won the top contested pipe band grade at a warm Skagit Valley Highland Games, winning both events.

Alan Bevan was overall best in the Open solo piping, and Craig Sutherland, Cameron Bonar, and Jamie Kubasiewicz also came away with firsts. The events benefitted from Scottish judges in town as instructors at the Celtic Arts Foundation summer school.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Graham Davidson, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

MSR

Simon Fraser University

Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

Cascadia

Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

3rd Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

3rd Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Graham Davidson, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

4th Keith Highlanders 4

5th Kenmore and District 4

6th Clan Gordon

7th Elliot Bay

Judges: Graham Davidson, Callum Beaumont (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

MSR

1st Portland Metro Youth

2nd Northwest Junior

3rd Kenmore and District 4

4th Keith Highlanders 4

5th Elliot Bay

Judges: David Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set Saturday

Kenmore & District 5

Judges: David Hilder, Willie McCallum (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

Quick Marches Set Sunday

Kenmore & District 5

Judges: David Hilder, Callum Beaumont (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

Grade 3 Quartet (MSR)

Quartet Greighlan Crossing 3

Judge: Danielle Millar

Grade 4 Quartet (MSR)

1st Quartet Portland Metro Youth 4

2nd Quartet Keith Highlanders 4

3rd Quartet Kenmore & District 4

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Grade 4 Drum Corps Fanfare

Corps Kenmore & District 4

Judge: Gregor Merry, Scott Robertson

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Alan Bevan

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Matt Turnbull

5th Alastair Lee

6th Alistair Bevan

Judge: Callum Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Jamie Kubasiewicz

2nd Alan Bevan

3rd Craig Sutherland

4th Tori Killoran

5th Cameron Bonar

6th Zephan Knichel

Judge: Graham Davidson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Alan Bevan

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Tori Killoran

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Cameron Bonar

Judge: David Hilder

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alan Bevan

2nd Callum Bevan

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Jamie Kubasiewicz

5th Alastair Lee

6th Zephan Knichel

Judge: Danielle Millar

Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Craig Sutherland

5th Liam Forrest

6th Jack Martin

Judges: Gary West, Andrew Lee, Skye’s Folkie Friends: Margaret Driscoll, Ross Martin, John Brock

Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchenpiping

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Alastair Lee

5th Aaron Stone

6th Micah Babinski

Judge: Callum Beaumont, Garry West

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Jack Martin

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Liam Forrest

4th Aaron Malcomb

5th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

2/4 March

1st Liam Forrest

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Malachi Wonder

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Jack Martin

6th Liam Boyle

Judge: Jeff Brewer

Strathspey & Reel

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Liam Boyle

4th Aiden Fowler

5th Jack Martin

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Danielle Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Jeff Rowell

4th Liam Boyle

5th George Panagiotou

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jon Scott

2nd Marcus Range

3rd Grace Barnes

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Laurie Gardner

6th Evan Jamieson

Judge: Willie McCallum

MSR

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Brittany Crooks

5th Marcus Range

6th Jon Scott

Judge: Graham Davidson

6/8 March

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rd Brittany Crooks

4th Evan Jamieson

5th Marcus Range

6th Sheldon Birkett

Judge: David Hilder

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Evan Jamieson

2nd Marcus Range

3rd Grace Barnes

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Jon Scott

6th Sheldon Birkett

Judge: Jeff Brewer

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Timothy Oliverson

3rd Duncan MacLeod

4th Garrett Bargabos

5th Kevin Maloney

6th Truin Tomasetti

Judge: Andrew Lee

2/4 March

1st Kevin Maloney

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Garrett Bargabos

4th Jacob Robertson

5th Matthew Fleek

6th Truin Tomasetti

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Kevin Maloney

3rd Matthew Fleek

4th Garrett Bargabos

5th Kerry Ragain

6th Truin Tomasetti

Judge: Danielle Millar

6/8 March

1st Garrett Bargabos

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Matthew Fleek

4th Kevin Maloney

Judge: John Lee

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Keelan Allen

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Gavin Patterson

6th Peter Innes

Judge: David Hilder

2/4 March

1st Keira Maloney

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Tim Riddle

5th Keelan Allen

6th Patrick Sutherland

Judge: John Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Keelan Allen

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Gavin Syme

4th Tim Riddle

5th Elijah Levangie

6th Kathleen Madden

Judge: Jeff Brewer

6/8 March

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Keelan Allen

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Tim Riddle

5th Keira Maloney

6th Gavin Syme

Judge: Graham Davidson

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Evan Markus

2nd Oliver Cahill

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Adelynn Williams

5th Charlotte Burslem

6th Kyle-John McKenzie

Judge: David Hilder

6/8 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Joe Williamson

3rd Evan Markus

4th Keefe McWilliams

5th Brody Baird

6th Zachary Robertson

Judge: Jeff Brewer

Slow Air

1st Evan Markus

2nd Adelynn Williams

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Oliver Cahill

5th Joe Williamson

6th Zachary Robertson

Judge: Danielle Millar

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd John MacCallum

3rd Steve Barnes

4th Doug Gardner

5th Sean Maloney

Judge: Jeff Brewer

2/4 March

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Cynthia Byrne

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Steve Barnes

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Cynthia Byrne

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Steve Barnes

Judge: David Hilder

6/8 March

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Sean Maloney

3rd Steve Barnes

4th Cynthia Byrne

5th Rochelle Eldridge

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

2nd Amanda Colwell

Judge: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

Blair Brown

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 1

MSR

Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 2

MSR

Hope Barnes

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

Hope Barnes

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Samuel Lawler

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Gabriel Evans

4th Madeleine Ferrie

5th Eric Wallace

6th Nolan Baird

Judge: Gregor Merry

6/8 March

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Samuel Lawler

4th Madeleine Ferrie

5th Maddy Roberts

Judge: Scott Robertson

Tenor

Open

MSR

Mitchell Olding

Judge: Scott Robertson

Intermediate

MSR

Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Gregor Merry

6/8 March

Elise Svangtun

Judge: Scott Robertson

Novice

2/4 March

1st Sierra Ferrell

2nd Abigail Plopper

3rd Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Sierra Ferrell

Judge: Scott Robertson

Bass

MSR

1st Allison North

2nd Isla Ross

3rd Christian Vegors

4th Lindsay MacGregor

5th Ethan Fowler

6th Liam Baird

Judge: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Allison North

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Gregor Merry