Results
July 15, 2024

Cameron Bonar wins the man Skye’s jig inaugural memorial contest

Cameron Bonar (centre) with the first Skye Richenderfr Memorial Jig trophy, as Sally Richenderfr and Gary West present.

Mount Vernon, Washington – July 13, 2024 – The British Columbia Pipers Association continued its creative and thoughtful ways with Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, winning the inaugural Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig Competition. The event was created in honour of the late piper, contributor, and leader who died in 2022 of leukemia at the age of 64.

Twenty-six pipers designated Open, Grades 1 or Grade 2 played whatever jig they wished and played off the stage once finished. In addition to two more established judges, the event was also adjudicated by a panel of “Skye’s Folkie Friends,” including Daimh guitarist Ross Martin, fiddler Margaret Driscoll, and piper John Brock.

The event was part of the Skagit Valley Highland Games.

Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
4th Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland
5th Liam Forrest, Mission City, British Columbia
6th Jack Martin, Pender Island, British Columbia
Judges: Andrew Lee, Gary West, a panel of Skye’s folkie friends

 

