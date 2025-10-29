Hamish Hepburn wins NZ Silver Chanter, Greg Wilson scoops up the overall in Christchurch

Christchurch – October 25-26, 2025 – Hamish Hepburn of Christchurch won the Silver Chanter MSR, and Greg Wilson took the aggregate award in the top events at the 49th Silver Chanter Solo Piping Competition held at St. Andrew’s College.

Maggie McConnochie won the aggregate prize in the B-Grade.

More than 100 pipers competed, with 20 in the A-Grade alone.

Silver Chanter MSR

1st Hamish Hepburn

2nd Louis Newman

3rd Sam Foote

4th Logan Dale

Judges: Mike Cusack, Fiona Manson, Brian Switalla

Former Winners’ MMSSRR

1st Greg Wilson, “Arthur Bignold of Loch Rosque,” “The Kinghtswood Ceilidh,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “The Sheepwife,” “Broadford Bay”

2nd Piers Dover, Christchurch

3rd Liam Kernaghan, Auckland

4th Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand

Judges: Mike Cusack, Graeme Glass, Fiona Manson, Brian Switalla

Open/A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Brendon Eade, “A Son’s Salute to His Parents”

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Willie Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand

4th Maggie McConnochie, Christchurch

Judges: Mike Cusack, Fiona Manson

2/4 March

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Jamie Hawke, Melbourne

4th Willie Rowe

Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Liam Kernaghan

4th Jamie Hawke

Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Bradley Knight

4th Piers Dover

Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla

Under 21 Piobaireachd

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Finlay Trewinnard

3rd Emily Brook

4th Anthony Song

Judges: Mike Cusack

New Zealand Championship Under 21 March

1st Fred Bailey, Brisbane, Australia

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Sam Foote

4th Nick Shelburn, Brisbane, Australia

Judges: Fiona Manson, Brian Switalla,

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Hamish Hepburn

3rd Finlay Trewinnard

4th Emily Brook

Judges: Mike Cusack

2/4 March

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Hamish Hepburn

3rd Joe Latimer

4th Charlie Gregg

Judges: Brian Switalla, Greg Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sam Foote

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Hamish Hepburn

4th Madisyn Braithwaite

Judges: Brian Switalla, Greg Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sam Foote

2nd Fred Bailey

3rd Maggie McConnochie

4th Hamish Bilton

Judges: Mike Cusack