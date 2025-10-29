Results
October 29, 2025

Hamish Hepburn wins NZ Silver Chanter, Greg Wilson scoops up the overall in Christchurch

Hamish Hepburn with the 2025 NZ Silver Chanter

Christchurch – October 25-26, 2025 – Hamish Hepburn of Christchurch won the Silver Chanter MSR, and Greg Wilson took the aggregate award in the top events at the 49th Silver Chanter Solo Piping Competition held at St. Andrew’s College.

Maggie McConnochie won the aggregate prize in the B-Grade.

More than 100 pipers competed, with 20 in the A-Grade alone.

Silver Chanter MSR
1st Hamish Hepburn
2nd Louis Newman
3rd Sam Foote
4th Logan Dale
Judges: Mike Cusack, Fiona Manson, Brian Switalla

Former Winners’ MMSSRR
1st Greg Wilson, “Arthur Bignold of Loch Rosque,” “The Kinghtswood Ceilidh,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “The Sheepwife,” “Broadford Bay”
2nd Piers Dover, Christchurch
3rd Liam Kernaghan, Auckland
4th Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand
Judges: Mike Cusack, Graeme Glass, Fiona Manson, Brian Switalla

Former Winners MSR prizewinners (L-R): Brendon Eade, Liam Kernaghan, Piers Dover, Greg Wilson.

Open/A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Brendon Eade, “A Son’s Salute to His Parents”
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Willie Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand
4th Maggie McConnochie, Christchurch
Judges: Mike Cusack, Fiona Manson

Brendon Eade accepts the A-Grade Piobaireachd trophy from judge Mike Cusack.

2/4 March
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Jamie Hawke, Melbourne
4th Willie Rowe
Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Liam Kernaghan
4th Jamie Hawke
Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Bradley Knight
4th Piers Dover
Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla

Under 21 Piobaireachd
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Finlay Trewinnard
3rd Emily Brook
4th Anthony Song
Judges: Mike Cusack

New Zealand Championship Under 21 March
1st Fred Bailey, Brisbane, Australia
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Sam Foote
4th Nick Shelburn, Brisbane, Australia
Judges: Fiona Manson, Brian Switalla,

B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Hamish Hepburn
3rd Finlay Trewinnard
4th Emily Brook
Judges: Mike Cusack

2/4 March
1st Maggie McConnochie
2nd Hamish Hepburn
3rd Joe Latimer
4th Charlie Gregg
Judges: Brian Switalla, Greg Wilson

Strathspey & Reel
1st Sam Foote
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Hamish Hepburn
4th Madisyn Braithwaite
Judges: Brian Switalla, Greg Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sam Foote
2nd Fred Bailey
3rd Maggie McConnochie
4th Hamish Bilton
Judges: Mike Cusack

