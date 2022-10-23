Wilson sweeps all four to take NZ Championship; Reade wins NZ Silver Chanter MSR; Kernaghan Former Winners in Christchurch
Christchurch – October 23, 2022 – At the 46th Silver Chanter Solo Piping Championships and Open New Zealand Solo Piping Championship, Greg Wilson took the overall, winning all of the A-Grade events, Liam Kernaghan of Wellington won the MMSSRR for previous winners of the Silver Chanter MSR, which was won this year by Hamish Reade from Nelson, New Zealand.
Piers Dover of Christchurch was the overall winners in the B-Grade events, Nicholas Weston won the C-Grade aggregate, and Sam Foote won the overall in the D-Grade.
The total prize purse for the Open/A-Grade events exceeded NZD$8,000, the most ever offered in New Zealand.
Clasp Former Winners MMSSRR
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand
3rd Jamie Hawke, Melbourne
4th Adam Waghorn
Judges: Martin Frewen, Graeme Glass, Alasdair MacKenzie, Brian Switalla
Silver Chanter MSR
1st Hamish Reade
2nd Logan Dale, Dunedin, New Zealand
3rd Scott Armstrong, Auckland
4th Piers Dover
Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie, Brian Switalla
New Zealand Championship
Open/A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Scott Armstrong
4th Willie Rowe
Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla
March
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Logan Dale
4th Stewart McKenzie
Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie
Strathspey & Reel
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Logan Dale
4th Hamish Reade
Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Logan Dale
4th Stuart Easton
Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie
