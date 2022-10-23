Wilson sweeps all four to take NZ Championship; Reade wins NZ Silver Chanter MSR; Kernaghan Former Winners in Christchurch

Christchurch – October 23, 2022 – At the 46th Silver Chanter Solo Piping Championships and Open New Zealand Solo Piping Championship, Greg Wilson took the overall, winning all of the A-Grade events, Liam Kernaghan of Wellington won the MMSSRR for previous winners of the Silver Chanter MSR, which was won this year by Hamish Reade from Nelson, New Zealand.

Piers Dover of Christchurch was the overall winners in the B-Grade events, Nicholas Weston won the C-Grade aggregate, and Sam Foote won the overall in the D-Grade.

The total prize purse for the Open/A-Grade events exceeded NZD$8,000, the most ever offered in New Zealand.

Clasp Former Winners MMSSRR

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

3rd Jamie Hawke, Melbourne

4th Adam Waghorn

Judges: Martin Frewen, Graeme Glass, Alasdair MacKenzie, Brian Switalla

Silver Chanter MSR

1st Hamish Reade

2nd Logan Dale, Dunedin, New Zealand

3rd Scott Armstrong, Auckland

4th Piers Dover

Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie, Brian Switalla

New Zealand Championship

Open/A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Scott Armstrong

4th Willie Rowe

Judges: Graeme Glass, Brian Switalla

March

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Logan Dale

4th Stewart McKenzie

Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie

Strathspey & Reel

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Logan Dale

4th Hamish Reade

Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Liam Kernaghan

3rd Logan Dale

4th Stuart Easton

Judges: Martin Frewen, Alasdair MacKenzie