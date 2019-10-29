Roach wins New Zealand Silver Chanter; Greg Wilson overall best

Christchurch, New Zealand – October 27-28, 2019 – Andrew Roach took the namesake MSR event, while Greg Wilson was the overall winner of the A-Grade solo piping events, and Stuart Easton took the big MSR for former winners at the annual New Zealand Silver Chanter Solo Piping Competitions, staged by the Highland Piping Society of Canterbury over the country’s Labour Weekend. The annual event dates back to 1977 and this year’s contest was held at St. Andrews College.

Silver Chanter MSR (15 competed)

1st Andrew Roach

2nd Jordan Johnston

3rd Callum Carn

4th Tim Dudley

Judges: Craig Sked, Brian Switalla, Jack Taylor

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Richard Hawke

3rd Jamie Hawke

4th Sebastian George

Clasp MMSSRR (10 competed)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Alasdair MacKenzie

3rd Iain Robertson

Judges: Iain Hines, Craig Sked, Brian Switalla, Jack Taylor

March

1st Richard Hawke

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Campbell Easton

4th Jamie Hawke

Strathspey & Reel

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Andrew Roach

3rd Jamie Hawke

4th Campbell Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Iain Robertson

3rd Sebastian George

4th Jamie Hawke

