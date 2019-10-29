Roach wins New Zealand Silver Chanter; Greg Wilson overall best
Christchurch, New Zealand – October 27-28, 2019 – Andrew Roach took the namesake MSR event, while Greg Wilson was the overall winner of the A-Grade solo piping events, and Stuart Easton took the big MSR for former winners at the annual New Zealand Silver Chanter Solo Piping Competitions, staged by the Highland Piping Society of Canterbury over the country’s Labour Weekend. The annual event dates back to 1977 and this year’s contest was held at St. Andrews College.
Silver Chanter MSR (15 competed)
1st Andrew Roach
2nd Jordan Johnston
3rd Callum Carn
4th Tim Dudley
Judges: Craig Sked, Brian Switalla, Jack Taylor
A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Richard Hawke
3rd Jamie Hawke
4th Sebastian George
Clasp MMSSRR (10 competed)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Alasdair MacKenzie
3rd Iain Robertson
Judges: Iain Hines, Craig Sked, Brian Switalla, Jack Taylor
March
1st Richard Hawke
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Campbell Easton
4th Jamie Hawke
Strathspey & Reel
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Andrew Roach
3rd Jamie Hawke
4th Campbell Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Iain Robertson
3rd Sebastian George
4th Jamie Hawke
