Hats off to Glengarry Cup for keeping going

The coronavirus isn’t keeping the Ottawa Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario from moving forward with its annual Glengarry Cup competitions for professional solo pipers.

In sync with the branch’s fiftieth anniversary, the event will be by uploaded video performances. Contestants have until October 10th to get their best runs in, and after that, the judges will take a few days to go through them, the scoresheets and results turned in over the following week.

The branch will also be running its annual knockout competition online in a format to be determined and celebrate its sesquicentennial with online content.

“The Ottawa Branch Executive is delighted to hold the event, especially given that the branch is celebrating its 50th anniversary,” said branch secretary Karine Mayers. “We will, in fact, be sharing over the next few months some historical information on the Branch. The celebration will continue with an online version of the knockouts.”

The Glengarry Cup was started in 1987 by members of the Glengarry Pipe Band and comprises Piobaireachd and MSR events. Rob Crabtree was the first overall winner of the contest, and last year Matt MacIsaac took the prize. Other winners include Andrea Boyd, Bruce Gandy, Andrew Hayes and Colin MacLellan.

The province of Ontario is currently seeing signs of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, but has not yet announced another significant shutdown of in-person gatherings. Indoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people.

