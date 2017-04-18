HD videos: Livingstone light music

May 14, 2017
pipes|drums is pleased to bring our readers, viewers and listeners high definition videos of the light music event at the 2017 William Livingstone Sr. Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held on the evening of May 13, 2017, at St. Paul’s Church in Hamilton, Ontario.

The videos are with the permission of the organizers of the event, the Niagara-Hamilton ranch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

+ Sean McKeown wins The Livingstone

The order that follows are the first three prize-winners of the event, then other contestants in alphabetical order by last name.

We hope that you enjoy these performances, and we thank the Niagara-Hamilton Branch for their reciprocal support, and congratulate them and the players on a fine competition.

 

