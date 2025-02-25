Heights of Dargai piper’s medal could be yours for a cool £6,000

Hot on the heels of the sale of two sets of pipes once owned by the legendary Robert Reid, Noonans Mayfair auction house in London is selling the military medal once awarded to one of the pipers who gallantly played at the “Dargai Assault” on October 20, 1897, in the Tirah campaign in India.

The Distinguished Conduct Medal awarded to Lance-Corporal Piper Patrick Milne, Gordon Highlanders, is expected to realize £6,000 and £8,000.

The military action is best known to pipers and drummers through “The Heights of Dargai,” the classic 9/8 retreat march that’s part of virtually every piper’s repertoire.

The tune, attributed to various composers but generally now credited as “traditional,” memorializes the military action but also the bravery of Sergeant Piper George Findlater, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for continuing to play the pipes sitting on the ground after being shot in both legs.

Lance-Corporal Piper Milne is said to have led the charge but was severely wounded as soon as he started.

Two Victoria Crosses – the highest military honour in the Commonwealth – and seven DCMs were awarded for gallantry at Dargai.

Milne was mistakenly credited with continuing to play, even after being shot in the lung. Still, he insisted that was incorrect and advocated for the Victoria Cross to be awarded to Findlater.

Conversely, Findlater insisted that Milne deserved the credit since he initially led the charge.

The auction will take place on March 12th. The successful bidder will also get a Gordon Highlanders cap badge and newspaper clippings about Milne at Dargai.