Henderson steps down as Police Scotland & Federation P-M; successor TBD, as band continues search for L-D

Ewan Henderson has stepped down as pipe major of Grade 1 Police Scotland & Federation. The band is continuing to work on returning to competition in 2026.

A new pipe-major has not yet been determined, but Pipe-Sergeant Duncan Nicholson, a former pipe-major of the band, would appear to be an obvious choice.

Henderson cited the band’s inability to recruit a leading-drummer and a commitment to his family as reasons for his decision. He had served as the band’s pipe-major since 2020 after holding the same role with Grade 2 Glasgow Skye Association for six years.

In February 2025, Police Scotland & Federation lost Leading-Drummer David Henderson to Grade 1 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia. Police Scotland & Federation immediately started a search for a leading-drummer, but decided to sit out the 2025 competition season when a suitable candidate was not found, and the group’s recruitment continues.

The band fielded a foursome of pipers for the International Quartet Competition during Piping Live!.

Nicholson is a longtime member of Police Scotland & Federation – formerly known as the Glasgow Police and the Strathclyde Police. He was appointed pipe-major in 2010, and was Pipe-Sergeant of the band under Henderson, and technically the current pipe-sergeant.

“We are looking for a leading-drummer for the band to get out and continue next year,” Nicholson said. “If we do get a leading-drummer we can discuss the pipe-major with this with the new appointment.”

The band’s members officially elect or acclaim leaders.

Ewan Henderson has been outspoken about the situation he faced after the David Henderson departed relatively close to the start of the competition season. Ewan Henderson authored a much-read opinion piece on the situation he and many pipe bands have faced.

“Unless capping is introduced to limit both pipes and drums corps sizes, there will be even fewer bands in a few years,” Ewan Henderson said about the lack of maximums to section sizes to go along with the minimum numbers in place for every grade by every pipe band association for many decades.

There are six actively competing Scottish Grade 1 bands, and three from Northern Ireland. Grade 2 Glasgow Skye Association and Uddingston are expected by many to be elevated to Grade 1 by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association after their successful 2025 seasons.

Similarly, many anticipate that Grade 2 bands City of Dunedin of Florida and Philadelphia’s Ulster Scottish will be promoted to Grade 1 after placing second and third, respectively, at the 2025 World Championships, either by the RSPBA, their home Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, or both.