Opinion: An open letter to the pipe band community from Ewan Henderson

Following the February 5th departure of Grade 1 Police Scotland& Federation’s Leading-Drummer David Henderson and several members of the band’s drum section to Grade 1 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, we received the following open letter opinion piece from Police Scotland & Federation Pipe-Major Ewan Henderson.

The opinions expressed are not those of pipes|drums. They are presented here with the objective of creating constructive dialogue and, if it makes sense for the piping and drumming community at large, positive change.

By Ewan Henderson

I write this in my name only, and it does not reflect the sentiments of other Police Scotland & Federation Pipe Band members, Police Scotland or the Scottish Police Federation.

In the absence of any explanation or context from the Pipe-Major of Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, I feel compelled to write this.

In early February, my leading-drummer informed me that the pipe-major of Shotts & Dykehead had approached him, wanting him as his leading-drummer with immediate effect. The offer was accepted.

As anyone in pipe bands will appreciate, any band trying to secure a new leading-drummer is difficult. This is made more difficult in February of a competition season when getting new people to form, gel, and learn new material is difficult. It would have been acceptable and transparent if an agreement had been made to complete the leading-drummer move at the end of the 2025 competition season. I could have properly planned for the future.

My leading-drummer and I had a good relationship, and we had positive conversations about our future. There was a very good atmosphere in the band. The band got better each season, with increasingly good performances and really good feedback from peers and adjudicators in 2024.

“The RSPBA may wish to consider implementing a transfer window affording an agreed time for band players to move on and seek enjoyment elsewhere.” – Ewan Henderson

We will advertise for a leading-drummer and drum corps through due process, and not at the expense of another band’s healthy, stable future.

Some reading this will take the view that what has happened to Police Scotland & Federation Pipe Band is an acceptable and proven part of pipe bands and that I should accept it, deal with it and move on.

However, we are not the first band to suffer like this, and we likely won’t be the last unless measures are put in place to mitigate such a destructive situation.

The RSPBA may wish to consider implementing a transfer window affording an agreed time for band players to move on and seek enjoyment elsewhere. This move at this crucial juncture of the pipe band calendar in my opinion goes against the RSPBA’s objective of “creating and maintaining a bond of fellowship with all pipe band personnel throughout the world.”

I hope no band, including Shotts & Dykehead, will go through the pain, angst, and disappointment I have felt over the last week. I genuinely hope the Police Scotland & Federation Pipe Band can fully recover.

What do you think? Your thoughts are welcome; just use our Comments tool below.

pipes|drums welcomes fair opinion pieces that serve to stimulate beneficial conversation.

Ewan Henderson is pipe-major of the Grade 1 Police Scotland & Federation Pipe Band of Glasgow. He was previously the leader of the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band.