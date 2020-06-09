Another leadership change for Glasgow Police as Henderson becomes P-M

Only a few months after re-appointing Duncan Nicholson as pipe-major, the Grade 1 Glasgow Police have made Ewan Henderson the band’s new leader.

Henderson had recently resigned as pipe-major of the Grade 1 Glasgow Skye Association, when he left along with Lead-Drummer Arthur Cook, who retired from competition.

The Glasgow Police move was made official on June 9th, following some discussion within the band.

Henderson, who is a chief inspector with Police Scotland, commented, “It’s been a smooth and well-managed transition, and I’m grateful for all Duncan and everyone at the Police Band’s support.”

“I fully support the appointment of Ewan Henderson as pipe-major of the band and look forward to working with him in the future,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson, a constable with the police force, had been asked to take over as pipe-major in February of this year after Alisdair McLaren decided in January to return to his native Australia. McLaren subsequently became pipe-major of the Grade 1 Western Australia Police Pipe Band.

Both McLaren and Nicholson did not take the Glasgow Police into competition under their recent tenures. Nicholson had been pipe-major of the band for several years before giving way to Iain MacPherson. MacPherson left the band after the 2019 season due to personal reasons.

The Glasgow Police now have a Henderson in both leadership roles. David Henderson is the band’s lead-drummer.

The Glasgow Police are the world’s oldest civilian pipe band.

Related

Double departures at Glasgow Skye make building for 2021 an extra challenge

May 29, 2020

Nicholson returns as Glasgow Police pipe-major

February 19, 2020

Glasgow Police again issue APB for new pipe-major



McLaren ready to rev up Glasgow Police

September 4, 2019

Glasgow Police: Nicholson steps down; MacPherson now P-M

September 30, 2015

Duncan Nicholson appointed Strathclyde Police P-M after multiple meetings

November 30, 2010

No less great, now just Glasgow Police

October 6, 2016

Glasgow Police to start rebuilding with Henderson

September 29, 2016

Strathclyde Police Pipe Band now “Greater Glasgow Police Scotland Pipe Band”

February 28, 2013

Strathclyde P-M resigns; end of band ‘likely’

October 31, 2009

Strathclyde Police Pipe Band: “it’s over”

October 31, 2009

Strathclyde Police force to pull plug on competition band: sources

February 28, 2009