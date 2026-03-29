Herzog, Robertson, Davison win the overalls at in-person March CLASP contest
Glasgow – March 28, 2026 – The National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street premises were the venue for the latest in-person CLASP (Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers) contest, and it was Heinrich Herzog, Andrew Robertson and Cameron Davison who were the aggregate winners in the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 categories, respectively.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st John Nevans
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Charles Dunbar
4th Conall McNamara
Judge: Willie Morrison
2/4 March
1st Conall McNamara
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Barry Evans
4th Douglas Small
5th Colin Bathgate
6th John Nevans
Judge: Gordon McCready
Strathspey & Reel
1st Barry Evans
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Conall McNamara
4th Douglas Small
5th John Nevans
6th Colin Bathgate
Judge: Gordon McCready
Jig
1st Douglas Small
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Barry Evans
4th Conall McNamara
5th John Nevans
6th Colin Bathgate
Judge: Gordon McCready
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Iain McGeachie
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Andrew Robertson
4th Laura McEwan
5th Alistair Robinson
2/4 March
1st Andrew Robertson
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Jack Lang
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Laura McEwan
6th James Acheson
Judge: Gordon McCready
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Robertson
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Jack Lang
4th James Acheson
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Laura McEwan
Judge: Gordon McCready
Jig
1st Andrew Robertson
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Jack Lang
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Laura McEwan
6th James Acheson
Judge: Gordon McCready
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Stephen McCusker
2nd Cameron Davison
3rd Sally Mason
4th Stephen Birch
5th Joe Moore
Judge: Gordon McCready
2/4 March
1st Cameron Davison
2nd Stephen McCusker
3rd Maximilian Göhring
4th Stephen Birch
5th Charles Dunbar
6th Anthony Chan
Judge: Willie Morrison
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron Davison
2nd Stephen Birch
3rd Michael Upton
4th Maximilian Göhring
5th Charles Dunbar
6th Sally Mason
Judge: Willie Morrison
Jig
1st Charles Dunbar
2nd Cameron Davison
3rd Michael Upton
4th Stephen Birch
5th Anthony Chan
6th Maximilian Göhring
Judge: Willie Morrison
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