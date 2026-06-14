Ian K. MacDonald sweeps the Pro piping; Grade 2 Peel Police win Grade 1 band drumming at Georgetown

Georgetown, Ontario – June 13, 2026 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, won all four Professional-grade solo piping events, and the 78th Fraser Highlanders won the Grade 1 band competition against Grade 2 Peel Regional Police, who won the drumming.

The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario allows bands to play up a grade at any two competitions during the season, apart from the Glengarry Highland Games. The PPBSO reported a significant increase in solo entries at Georgetown.

The annual games drew a good crowd, due in part to the weather: sunny and breezy throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 28°C.

Grade 1 (Medley)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,1,2,1)

2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr2) (2,2,1,2)

Drumming: Peel Regional Police

Bass Section: 78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Peter Sinclair, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,2,1)

2nd Guelph (4,2,1,2)

3rd Peel Regional Police (2,3,3,3)

4th Toronto Police (3,5,5,4)

5th City of Regina (5,4,4,5)

Drumming: Guelph

Bass Section: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: Peter Sinclair, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st Glengarry (2,1,1,2)

2nd Rob Roy (1,3,3,3)

3rd St. Andrew’s College Association (3,2,6,1)

4th Guelph (5,4,2,6)

5th Durham Regional Police (4,6,4,4)

6th Peel Regional Police (6,5,5,5)

Drumming: Glengarry

Bass Section: St. Andrew’s College Association

Judges: Ross Davison, Jamie Blacklock (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 4 (March Medley)

1st Hamilton Police (1,3,2,1)

2nd Glengarry (4,1,4,3)

3rd Durham Regional Police (2,5,1,4)

4th London Fire Fighters (3,4,5,2)

5th Ottawa Caledonian (6,2,7,5)

6th Dundas (8,6,3,7)

7th Paris-Port Dover (5,7,8,6)

8th Barrie (7,8,6,8)

Drumming: Durham Regional Police

Bass Section: Hamilton Police

Judges: Alastair Murray, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley)

1st Smiths Falls Gordon (1,2,1,1)

2nd Peel Regional Police (2,4,7,2)

3rd Kingston Police (5,1,5,4)

4th Lindsay (3,5,4,6)

5th London Fire Fighters (4,3,9,3)

6th Henderson Highlanders (6,9,2,5)

7th Niagara Regional Police (10,10,3,7)

8th Spirit of Ontario (8,7,6,9)

9th Hamilton Police (9,6,8,8)

10th Paris-Port Dover (7,8,10,10)

Drumming: Smiths Falls Gordon

Bass Section: Smiths Falls Gordon

Judges: Ross Davison, Jamie Blacklock (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Juvenile (March Medley)

1st Hamilton Police (2,2,1,1)

2nd Durham Regional Police (1,1,2,2)

Drumming: Hamilton Police

Bass Section: Hamilton Police

Judges: Ross Davison, Jamie Blacklock (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Alastair Murray

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Aidan Bowen

Judge: Michael Grey

2/4 March

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Daniel Carr

3rd Andrew Hutton

4th Alastair Murray

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Sean McKeown

Judge: Pete Aumonier

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Daniel Carr

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Sean McKeown

5th Andrew Hutton

6th Jean-Sebastien Gamache

Judge: John Elliott

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Daniel Carr

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Andrew Hutton

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Jacob Dicker

Judge: Hector MacDonald