Ian K. MacDonald sweeps the Pro piping; Grade 2 Peel Police win Grade 1 band drumming at Georgetown
Georgetown, Ontario – June 13, 2026 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, won all four Professional-grade solo piping events, and the 78th Fraser Highlanders won the Grade 1 band competition against Grade 2 Peel Regional Police, who won the drumming.
The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario allows bands to play up a grade at any two competitions during the season, apart from the Glengarry Highland Games. The PPBSO reported a significant increase in solo entries at Georgetown.
The annual games drew a good crowd, due in part to the weather: sunny and breezy throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 28°C.
Grade 1 (Medley)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,1,2,1)
2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr2) (2,2,1,2)
Drumming: Peel Regional Police
Bass Section: 78th Fraser Highlanders
Judges: Peter Sinclair, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 2 (MSR)
1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,2,1)
2nd Guelph (4,2,1,2)
3rd Peel Regional Police (2,3,3,3)
4th Toronto Police (3,5,5,4)
5th City of Regina (5,4,4,5)
Drumming: Guelph
Bass Section: Ottawa Highlanders
Judges: Peter Sinclair, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 3 (MSR)
1st Glengarry (2,1,1,2)
2nd Rob Roy (1,3,3,3)
3rd St. Andrew’s College Association (3,2,6,1)
4th Guelph (5,4,2,6)
5th Durham Regional Police (4,6,4,4)
6th Peel Regional Police (6,5,5,5)
Drumming: Glengarry
Bass Section: St. Andrew’s College Association
Judges: Ross Davison, Jamie Blacklock (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
Grade 4 (March Medley)
1st Hamilton Police (1,3,2,1)
2nd Glengarry (4,1,4,3)
3rd Durham Regional Police (2,5,1,4)
4th London Fire Fighters (3,4,5,2)
5th Ottawa Caledonian (6,2,7,5)
6th Dundas (8,6,3,7)
7th Paris-Port Dover (5,7,8,6)
8th Barrie (7,8,6,8)
Drumming: Durham Regional Police
Bass Section: Hamilton Police
Judges: Alastair Murray, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 5 (March Medley)
1st Smiths Falls Gordon (1,2,1,1)
2nd Peel Regional Police (2,4,7,2)
3rd Kingston Police (5,1,5,4)
4th Lindsay (3,5,4,6)
5th London Fire Fighters (4,3,9,3)
6th Henderson Highlanders (6,9,2,5)
7th Niagara Regional Police (10,10,3,7)
8th Spirit of Ontario (8,7,6,9)
9th Hamilton Police (9,6,8,8)
10th Paris-Port Dover (7,8,10,10)
Drumming: Smiths Falls Gordon
Bass Section: Smiths Falls Gordon
Judges: Ross Davison, Jamie Blacklock (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
Juvenile (March Medley)
1st Hamilton Police (2,2,1,1)
2nd Durham Regional Police (1,1,2,2)
Drumming: Hamilton Police
Bass Section: Hamilton Police
Judges: Ross Davison, Jamie Blacklock (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Tyler Bridge
3rd Sean McKeown
4th Alastair Murray
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Aidan Bowen
Judge: Michael Grey
2/4 March
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Daniel Carr
3rd Andrew Hutton
4th Alastair Murray
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Sean McKeown
Judge: Pete Aumonier
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Daniel Carr
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th Sean McKeown
5th Andrew Hutton
6th Jean-Sebastien Gamache
Judge: John Elliott
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Daniel Carr
3rd Sean McKeown
4th Andrew Hutton
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Jacob Dicker
Judge: Hector MacDonald
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