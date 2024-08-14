If it’s Wednesday, it must be Iain MacDonald highlighting a few Piping Live! hotspots

By Iain MacDonald

A regular contributor to pipes|drums, Iain MacDonald of Regina, Saskatchewan (don’t start to stutter) is one of Canada’s foremost pipers and contributors to the art. For decades, he has led pipe bands and taught dozens of newcomers to the pipes, many of whom have gone on to play and enjoy the instrument at the highest level. A pupil of Donald MacLeod, he still competes in solo events and with the Grade 1 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel). Iain will contribute his thoughts on various events during the next three days of this year’s Piping Live! festival.

Learning@Live:Under Pressure with Matt MacIsaac

Piping Live!

National Piping Centre Auditorium

August 14, 2024 – £10

We’ve all been there. After months of practice, careful tune selection and time and money spent getting to the event, you start to hear the voice talking to you. “What if I struggle to get my drones in tune?” “I hope I can make that one part sound smooth.” “Am I good enough to be in this event?” “What if I crash and burn?”

In front of a good-sized audience, Canadian piper Matt MacIsaac discussed the issue we all face when performing: accepting the reality of our situation (we’re nervous) and figuring out ways to still maximize our enjoyment of the music, and therefore raise the potential for excellence, at whatever level we are.

It may have come as a surprise to some that MacIsaac feels nerves.

It may have come as a surprise to some that MacIsaac feels nerves. His amazing live performances as a solo piper, a recitalist, a band piper and a touring folk musician are legendary. Like everyone else, though, MacIsaac admits that he feels the nerves, and has developed ways to maximize his own performances.

Lots of the tips are common sense: get sleep, hydrate well, make sure you eat, have a banana or two, avoid coffee if it adds to your anxiety. Breathing tips, meditation for those inclined, visualization and just being kind to yourself are all techniques for maximizing your enjoyment and your music. Remind yourself about the work you’ve done and the good performances you’ve had, and find ways to stop yourself from getting lost or focussed on the wrong things. Focus on the music and try to enjoy playing it, nerves or not.

The audience asked questions and commented, with pipers in the room engaging with the subject and sharing their own experiences and techniques. Performers at all levels will find this discussion useful, and MacIsaac’s thoughtful discussion was appreciated by those present.

Museum of Piping Museum Tours

Piping Live!

National Piping Centre Museum

August 14, 2024 – £2

No one knows more about the history of bagpipes and the social contexts in which the instrument and music developed than Dr. Hugh Cheape, MBE, who eschews the use of these titles and would dispute the claim. Still, he proves it annually with his erudite museum tours delivered to interested pipers and piping fans worldwide.

The artifacts in the Piping Museum are more than worth the price of admission.

Cheape takes people through the museum twice daily, explaining the history of the displayed items and their social and historical context. I have probably attended at least one of these tours every year, and I always learn something along the way. Cheape’s descriptions are lively, intelligent, and humorous, making for an enjoyable time.

The artifacts in the Piping Museum are more than worth the price of admission. There are bagpipes from the 1700s to the 1900s made by legends such as Donald MacDonald. There are original books, manuscripts, legal documents associated with Angus MacKay of Raasay, bagpipes, books, and medals from many legends of Scottish piping, as well as tools and drawings from the workshop of the famous Glen family.

Taken all together, it’s an enjoyable hour spent and well worth the investment.

Lunchtime Recital Series: Callum Beaumont

Piping Live!

National Piping Centre Auditorium

August 14, 2024 – £10

Not every piper would commit to a recital a few days after getting married, but of course, Callum Beaumont proved long ago he is not like every piper. A prodigiously successful competitor from a young age, Beaumont reached the highest levels of piping by his early twenties. He continues to be a musician that people love to hear.

This was evidenced by the packed auditorium at the National Piping Centre, and I imagine there was a strong online presence on the ticketed live stream.

After a brief intro from Finlay MacDonald, Beaumont took the stage with a beautifully going instrument and launched into a few 2/4 marches, including a Fred Morrison tune for P-M Bruce Hitchings and the traditional “Cameron’s Quickstep.”

This was followed by “Skye,” a Fred Morrison tune written for the late Skye Richendrfer, founder and director of the Celtic Arts Foundation from Mount Vernon, Washington, the named sponsor for this recital.

The other thing that rolled off his fingers at this point was his brand new wedding ring!

Following the jigs and a quick drone tune, Beaumont spun out a selection of classic strathspeys and reels, played with a great musical drive. Classics such as “Tulloch Castle,” “Catlodge,” “Inveraray Castle,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Drumlithie,” “Ca’ the Ewes” and “The Little Cascade” rolled off his fingers.

The other thing that rolled off his fingers at this point was his brand-new wedding ring! Beaumont explained that he thought it best to keep it in his vest pocket between the heat and the novelty of having it on while playing.

He took the time here to chat with the audience, introduce the tunes, and also point out that although he never met P-M Donald MacLeod, he is a huge fan of his music and legacy and, in fact, plays many of his tunes in recital.

This chat was followed by a set of 2/4 marches, including “The Glasgow Skye Association,” “The Royal Scottish Pipers Society,” and “The Rosshire Volunteers.”

We were then treated to a beautiful performance of Donald MacLeod’s piobaireachd “Salute to Queen Elizabeth II.” There is no doubt MacLeod would have approved of this performance: emotive, with lovely contrast from variation to variation, beautiful technique and bagpipe. It was so enjoyable.

Beaumont finished with some fun tunes from Galicia and Brittany paired with Highland reels, and then an MSR beginning with one of his favourite melodies, “Lochanside,” and rolling through some great little strathspeys and reels.

The hour flew by for the audience, with great music on a beautiful instrument and a minimum of tuning and distraction. Clearly a master of his music and instrument, Callum Beaumont continues to be a player who will fill a room and leave people smiling.

Band rehearsals

Kelvingrove Park

August 14, 2024

As we approach mid-week and two days off before the beginning of the World Pipe Band Championships, bands are digging into their routines and trying to prepare for the big days on Friday (Grade 1) and Saturday (all grades).

Many folks showed up to hear Field Marshal Montgomery’s preparations at Kelvingrove, with well-known faces from several other Grade 1 bands in attendance, checking out the recently crowned European Champions and a perennial favourite for many pundits.

Several bands were out on the grass, including The Pipe Band Club (Australia), who narrowly missed the Grade 2 championship last weekend and seem determined to return stronger this weekend.

We all hope the weather for the weekend will be like it was today: a gloriously sunny and warm afternoon, perfect for bands on grass.