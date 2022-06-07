Inveraray hoping to raise the roof and funds for recording of Aug. 10th concert

, and reigning World Champions Inveraray & District re hoping to raise about £15,000 from a crowdfunding campaign to cover the cost of recording, mastering and releasing a live album from the band’s “A Night in That Land” concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on August 10th.

The concert was originally to be mounted in August 2020, but the pandemic scuttled two years of competing and public performances.

The band put out commercial recordings from its last pre-World’s “Ascension” concert in 2013, almost universally heralded as one of the greatest shows in pipe band history.

“We really can’t wait to get back on stage and play some tunes for everyone,” Inveraray & District said in a statement. “The band are very keen to record another live album but the rising costs of this are making it financially quite difficult. We took the decision to ask you, the pipe band fans, if you would like to support a crowd-funder campaign to make it happen. We have come up with some pretty cool perks so please check them out and if you can contribute, we would be ever so grateful for your help.”

Donation perks range from a digital download for a £10 contribution to a hosted night out in and tour of the Argyllshire town of Inveraray for £300 or, for those contributing £1,200 a signed CD and game-used Inveraray & District Andante snare drum.

In March, concert promoters Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band said that plenty of £22 tickets were still available for the show.

The annual concert has been promoted by Glasgow Skye since 1994. The event is considered an honour to be invited to perform, and other bands to have delivered shows are Field Marshal Montgomery, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Glasgow Police, ScottishPower, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Simon Fraser University and St. Laurence O’Toole. The annual concert has its roots in Motherwell, Scotland, when bands like the 78th Fraser Highlanders and Vale of Atholl played the event in the 1990s.

The concert is not officially connected with neither Piping Live! nor the World Championships but, like those two events, depends largely on each of them to draw its audience.

Inveraray & District will defend its title against an expected 13 other Grade 1 bands on August 12-13 at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.

You can contribute to the campaign at the band’s Indiegogo page.

Inveraray returned to competition with a win at the British Championships at Greenock, Scotland, on May 21st.