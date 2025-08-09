Inveraray & District: 2025 European Champions; Ulster Scottish wins Grade 2

Perth, Scotland – August 9, 2025 – Inveraray & District won the 2025 European Championship at South Inch Park, the third major competition of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s four-championship season. Inverray won both the Medley and MSR events, as well as the overall drumming title with two seconds. St. Laurence O’Toole won the Medley drumming, and Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia won the MSR drumming.

Ulster Scottish of Philadelphia won Grade 2 and featured two other North American bands, North Stratton of Edmonton, Canada, and the Los Angeles Scots in the prize list.

The competition benefited from the influx of international bands in Scotland for the Piping Live! festival and the World Championships.

The weather was mostly sunny with an occasional shower, one of which belted Inversray & District while competing.

The event concluded with a trial run of a massed bands-style finale, with renditions of “Scotland the Brave” and “Highland Laddie” that were, by several accounts, a great success.

Unusually, there were no chalk circles for bands and judges or traffic cones demarcating the starting line in the Grade 1 competition, enabling bands and adjudicators to go where they pleased.

Here’s a clip of Inverary & District marching off Inch Park.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With three championships over, be sure to get in your prediction for the Grade 1 World Championships result for an opportunity to win more than $7,000 in piping and drumming prizes in our 2025 Pick the Six contest!

Grade 1

Overall

1st Inveraray & District

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia

5th St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

6th Police Scotland Fife

7th ScottishPower

8th Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand)

9th St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

10th Johnstone

11th Closkelt

Drumming: Inveraray & District

Medley

1st Inveraray & District (1,3,2,2)

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (4,4,3,1)

3rd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,2,5,4)

4th St. Laurence O’Toole (6,6,1,3) (ens.pref.)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (3,1,7,5)

6th Police Scotland Fife (7,7,4,7)

7th Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand) (5,5,8,9)

8th ScottishPower (8,8,6,6)

9th St. Thomas Alumni (USA) (9,10,9,8)

10th Johnstone (10,9,11,11)

11th Closkelt (11,11,10,10)

Judges: Grant Walker, Barry Donaldson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Brian Martin (ensemble)

MSR (four-part maximum tunes)

1st Inveraray & District (1,1,2,1)

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (2,2,4,2)

3rd Police Scotland Fife (5,3,3,5)

4th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (7,6,1,3) (ens.pref.)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (3,4,6,4)

6th St. Laurence O’Toole (4,7,5,6)

7th ScottishPower (6,5,7,7)

8th St. Thomas Alumni (USA) (8,9,9,8)

9th Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand) (9,8,8,9)

10th Johnstone (10,10,11,10)

11th Closkelt (11,11,10,11)

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Jennifer Hutcheon (ensemble)

Grade 2 (Medley, 15 competed)

1st Ulster Scottish (USA)

2nd North Stratton (Canada)

3rd Glasgow Skye Association

4th Uddingston

5th Royal Burgh of Annan

6th Los Angeles Scots (USA)

Drumming: Uddingston

Judges: Bob Worrall, David Hilder (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

Grade 3A (MSR, 19 competed)

1st TEXO Deeside Caledonia

2nd Dunbar Royal British Legion

3rd Methil & District

4th City of Discovery

5th Uddingston Strathclyde

6th Burntisland & District

Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand)

Judges: Tom Brown, Jim Campbell (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Grade 3B (MSR, 15 competed)

1st Elgin & District

2nd Carnegie Mellon University (USA)

3rd Wallacestone & District

4th Scottish Borders

5th Prince Charles (USA)

6th Lower Clyde

Drumming: Carnegie Mellon University (USA)

Judges: Grant Walker, Barry Donaldson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Brian Martin (ensemble)

Juvenile (Medley, four competed)

1st Dollar Academy

2nd George Watson’s College

3rd Preston Lodge

4th Renfrewshire Schools

Drumming: Dollar Academy

Judges: Tom Brown, Jim Campbell (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Grade 4A (Prescribed MSR, 14 competed)

1st Vale of Atholl

2nd National Youth – Germany

3rd Northwest Junior (USA)

4th Culter & District

5th Williamwood

6th Kirkcaldy & District

Drumming: Vale of Atholl

Judges: Bob Worrall, David Hilder (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

Grade 4B (Prescribed Marches, 27 competed)

Final

1st Barrhead

2nd Dunoon Argyll

3rd City of Discovery

4th City of St. Andrews

5th Uddingston

6th Royal Air Force of Oman

Drumming: Royal Air Force of Oman

Judges: Maurice Rhodes, Ross Walker (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Novice A (Prescribed MSR, 12 competed)

1st Lochgelly High School

2nd George Watson’s College

3rd High School of Dundee

4th Dollar Academy

5th Brisbane Boys College (Australia)

6th West Lothian Schools

Drumming: George Watson’s College

Judges: Tom Brown, Jim Campbell (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Stay tuned for more results and details from pipes|drums.