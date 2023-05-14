Inveraray wins Gourock; Boghall takes the drumming
Gourock, Scotland – May 14, 2023 – Inveraray & District was the winner of their first contest of 2023 at the annual Gourock Highland Games on Scotland’s west coast against a field of three other Grade 1 bands. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, under new Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan won the drumming and finished second as a band.
Grade 1
1st Inveraray & District (1,2,3,1)
2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (3,3,1,2)
3rd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (2,1,5,3)
4th Police Scotland & Federation (4,4,2,4)
5th Uddingston (Gr2) (5,5,4,5)
Judges: Ronnie McShannon, R. Shaw (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)
