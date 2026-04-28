J. MacHattie, B. Gandy win the Pro trophies at 2026 Atlantic Canada Piob Challenge

Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada – April 25, 2026 – The big winners at the 2026 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge were James MacHattie from Summerside and Nova Scotia’s Bruce Gandy, winning the two Professional events at the annual competition held at the College of Piping and the Scott MacAulay Performing Arts Centre. Brady Webb won both Grade 1 amateur events.

The event was sponsored by the Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association, Donald R. Brown, KC, and the Piobaireachd Society.

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st James MacHattie, “My Dearest on Earth, Give me your Kiss”

2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “A Son’s Salute to his Parents”

3rd Bruce Gandy, “Beinn a Ghriain”

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Alex Gandy

3rd James MacHattie

Judge: Roderick MacLean

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Brady Webb, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”

2nd Jeremy Thom, “Skye of Mount Vernon, Washington”

3rd Bill Saul, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Brady Webb

2nd Sass Bergen

3rd Kurtis Bryden

Judge: Roderick MacLean

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Doug Hamilton

2nd Jay Hackney

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

Doug Hamilton

Judge: Roderick MacLean

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Ian Kellock

2nd Thomas MacKenzie

3rd Callum MacLaine

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Ian Kellock

2nd Callum MacLaine

3rd Jay Hackney

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Jordan Barlow-Gaudet

2nd Blair Byng

3rd Jackson Grady

Judge: Bob Worrall

March

1st Blair Byng

2nd Jordan Barlow-Gaudet

3rd Jackson Grady

Judge: Roderick MacLean

Grade 5

Piobaireachd

Kuniko Minamiura

Judge: Bob Worrall

March

Kuniko Minamiura

Judge: Roderick MacLean