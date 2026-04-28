Results
April 28, 2026

J. MacHattie, B. Gandy win the Pro trophies at 2026 Atlantic Canada Piob Challenge

James MacHattie (left) receives the 2026 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge trophy from judge Bob Worrall

Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada – April 25, 2026 – The big winners at the 2026 Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge were James MacHattie from Summerside and Nova Scotia’s Bruce Gandy, winning the two Professional events at the annual competition held at the College of Piping and the Scott MacAulay Performing Arts Centre. Brady Webb won both Grade 1 amateur events.

The event was sponsored by the Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association, Donald R. Brown, KC, and the Piobaireachd Society.

Professional
Piobaireachd
1st James MacHattie, “My Dearest on Earth, Give me your Kiss”
2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “A Son’s Salute to his Parents”
3rd Bruce Gandy, “Beinn a Ghriain”
Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR
1st Bruce Gandy
2nd Alex Gandy
3rd James MacHattie
Judge: Roderick MacLean

Brady Webb with the Grade 1 trophy

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Brady Webb, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”
2nd Jeremy Thom, “Skye of Mount Vernon, Washington”
3rd Bill Saul, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR
1st Brady Webb
2nd Sass Bergen
3rd Kurtis Bryden
Judge: Roderick MacLean

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Doug Hamilton
2nd Jay Hackney
Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR
Doug Hamilton
Judge: Roderick MacLean

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Ian Kellock
2nd Thomas MacKenzie
3rd Callum MacLaine
Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR
1st Ian Kellock
2nd Callum MacLaine
3rd Jay Hackney

Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Jordan Barlow-Gaudet
2nd Blair Byng
3rd Jackson Grady
Judge: Bob Worrall

March
1st Blair Byng
2nd Jordan Barlow-Gaudet
3rd Jackson Grady
Judge: Roderick MacLean

Grade 5
Piobaireachd
Kuniko Minamiura
Judge: Bob Worrall

March
Kuniko Minamiura
Judge: Roderick MacLean

 

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