Jim McGillivray presented another honour for teaching contributions

Jim McGillivray, the famous piper and frequent contributor to pipes|drums, has received another honour for his services to teaching piping over his long career with the presentation of a bass drone banner from St. Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ontario.

The banner is in recognition of his 21 years as the director of the piping and drumming program at the the 124-year old private school just north of the city of Toronto. It was presented by Henry Paluch, the current pipe-major of the school’s pipe band, a pupil of McGillivray’s and a rising star on the Ontario solo circuit.

McGillivray tied the banner to Paluch’s bass drone by McGillivray at the school’s annual Cadet Inspection and will be displayed “in perpetuity” along with several other honourary drone banners when the band performs on parade.

“I just wanted to give a heartfelt thank-you to you all for Saturday’s kind words and surprise presentation of a drone banner in my honour,” McGillivray said sat the ceremony. “Each of our drone banners has meaning for our band and our program. They also have meaning for me as an instructor and band leader who values the importance of quality, tradition, and a connection with the past. The banner presented Saturday adds a whole new level of meaning for me and a new level of pride in the Pipes & Drums and in this school.”

McGillivray was previously recognized when the school named a new building specifically for teaching piping and drumming after him. He’s still involved as a part-time teacher at the school. He handed the director position to Matt MacIsaac in 2019, and MacIsaac now also leads the St. Andrew’s College Association Pipe Band, a competition band sponsored by the school, which plans to make its debut at the Georgetown Highland Games in Georgetown, Ontario, on June 11th.

McGillivray added, “I was quite moved by this gesture and the thought behind it. I will not forget that moment.”

Jim McGillivray is one of the most successful pipers ever. In addition to capturing major awards like the Clasp at the Northern Meeting, both Highland Society of London Gold Medals, and the MSR at the Glenfiddich, he has produced several best-selling tutor books and composed several of the most-played pipe tunes in modern history. He owns and operates McGillivray Piping and Pipetunes.ca.