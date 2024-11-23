Jimmy McIntosh Piobaireachd Workshop on for Feb. 21-23 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Piping Society and Carnegie Mellon University will hold the annual Jimmy Mcintosh MBE Piobaireachd Workshop February 21-23 at the University’s Cohen University Center, open to all pipers who know at least one piobaireachd.

Instructors Andrew Carlisle, Peter Kent, Alex MacIntyre, and Mike Rogers will lead masterclasses and classroom sessions over the three days.

The cost for students is US$150. As space allows, “observers” can attend for less, and needs-based discounts are available.

Registration and further details can be found here.

It’s the third year for the Jimmy Mcintosh MBE Piobaireachd Workshop, named in honour of the late Piobaireachd master from Dundee, Scotland, a long-time student of piobaireachd legends R.U. Brown and Robert Nicol. He immigrated to the United States in the early 1980s and, among many contributions, set up Carnegie Mellon University’s piping bachelor’s degree program. He taught piobaireachd to dozens of accomplished pipers, including this year’s instructors.

To learn more about Jimmy McIntosh, read our four-part 1994 pipes|drums Interview with him. You can find links to all the parts here.