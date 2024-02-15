News
Second annual Jimmy McIntosh MBE Piobaireachd Workshop builds ground

The second annual Jimmy McIntosh MBE Piobaireachd Workshop at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh ballooned to 48 attendees from 14 states and two Canadian provinces taking in a packed February 9-11 weekend organized by the Pittsburgh Piping Society.

Three longtime pupils of the late Jimmy McIntosh, Mike Cusack, Andrew Carlisle, and Amy Garson led the workshop classes segmented by ability, and the top class of players in Grade 1 and Professional or piping judges numbered 20.

Full Saturday and Sunday classes included an opportunity for every student to perform one or two tunes to receive constructive feedback from their peers and teachers.

On Saturday afternoon, 18-year-old Anthony Rossi of Chester, New Jersey, and Ray Flanagan, 16, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, recipients of the annual Jimmy McIntosh MBE Piobaireachd Scholarship , gave a recital at Carnegie Mellon’s McConomy Auditorium. Flanagan and Rossi had enjoyed eight months of online ceol mor instruction from Cusack.

The Friday night of fun at The Pitch on Butler gastropub attracted more than 100 to listen to 30 pipers perform, including a set from Matt MacIsaac and Cusack closing the evening with a rendition of “In Praise of Morag.”

Organizers report that applications to the Jimmy McIntosh Piobaireachd Scholarship are open until February 29th by email, and enrollment in the 2025 edition of the weekend workshop is also available.

The nonprofit Pittsburgh Piping Society was established in 2014 by Carlisle, Nick Hudson and Palmer Shonk.

 

