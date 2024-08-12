Kerr McQuillan wins British Championship Solo Snare Drumming

Glasgow – August 12, 2024 – Peopls Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia was the winner of the British Adult Solo Drumming Championship, the Sixth in the series of events to determine competitors in the semi-final at the World Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming Championships on October 19th in Glasgow.

Including the World Solos, points accrued in the eight events go towards determining the RSPBA’s new Adult World Solo Snare Drumming Champion of Champion title.

The contest was held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises and organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Glasgow & the West branch.

With a total entry of 25, there were two heats to determine competitors in the final.

British Adult Solo Drumming Championship

1st Kerr McQuillan (1,2)

2nd Steven Shedden, Hawthorn (5,1)

3rd Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (3,3)

4th Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery (2,6)

5th Eli Fugate, St. Laurence O’Toole (4,7)

6th Daniel Mulcahy, St. Laurence O’Toole (8,5)

Judges: Gordon Brown, Arthur Cook

Buchanan, Mulcahy, Fionn Murphy, Davy Clark, Cameron Mckail and Ewan MacDonald join Scott Birrell, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Blair Brown, Simon Fraser University; Glen Creighton, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia; Stephen Creighton St Laurence O’Toole; David Henderson Police Scotland & Federation; Jake Jorgensen, ScottishPower; Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin; Reid Maxwell, Simon Fraser University; Kerr McQuillan, People Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia; Steven Shedden, Hawthorn; and Rachel Thom, Inveraray & District have already qualified through the European, Scottish, Intercontinental, Pacific Rim and Oceania championship events previously held.

The final qualifying contest for the RSPBA World Solo Drumming Championships is the United Kingdon Solo Drumming Championships on September 7th.

