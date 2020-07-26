Krogh flies to top at third Peel Police online competition

The Internet – July 25, 2020 – Teddy Krogh of Anchorage, Alaska, made it three in a row by winning the third Peel Regional Police Pipe Band Online Solo Competition. The piping events enjoyed an especially strong entry. The fourth and final event of the Peel Police “season” will be on August 22nd, where “Champion Superb” winners will be decided. The performances were completed by live video, with judges returning scoresheets after the completion of each event.

Piping

Open

1st Teddy Krogh

2nd Brad Davidson

3rd Alastair Murray

4th Mike Allegretti

5th Sean Patrick Regan

6th John Bottomley

Judge Ken Eller

Grade 1

1st Rhys O’Higgins

2nd Liam MacDonald

3rd Kyle Banta

4th Mitchell Arnold

5th Jim Jack Malcolm

6th Gillian Blaney

7th Kayleigh Johnston

8th Charles-David Mitchell

Judge John Elliott

Grade 2

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Thomas McCollum

3rd Ellie Hastings

4th Andrew Hill

5th Angus Howie

6th J.D. Ingraham

7th Doug Yates

8th Michael Molloy

Judge: John Elliott

Grade 3

1st Logie Johnston

2nd Derek Young

3rd Aiden MacNeil

4th Elly Ciesinski

5th Reece Calovini

6th Judy Campbell

7th David Bradley

8th Noah Yateman

Judge: Ken Eller

Grade 4

1st Jared Bailey

2nd Meghan McElhinney

3rd Bill Zadra

4th John Doherty

5th Charles Samson

6th Evan McConkey

7th Evan Duncan

8th Ethan Bailey

Judge: Pete Aumonier

Grade 5

1st Shirley Park

2nd Noah Davies

3rd Jennilyn Oster

4th Brian Sim-Little

5th Scott Duncan

6th Ross McLennan

7th Mike Conway

Judge: Ken Eller

Drumming

Snare

Open

1st Harvey Dawson

2nd Neil Birkett

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 1

1st Cole Chisholm

2nd Thomas Cuming

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 2

1st Connor Higgs

2nd Charles MacLeod

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 3

1st David Bradley

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 4

1st Ethan Higgs

2nd Christopher Murray

3rd Erica Cheyne

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 5

1st Owen Yateman

2nd Duncan Fox

3rd Thoreyn Jorgenson

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Bass

Grade 2

1st Drew Ellis

Judge: Christina Hanks

Grade 3

1st Gale Walker

Judge: Christina Hanks

Tenor

Grade 1

1st Andrea Jackson

Judge: Christina Hanks

Grade 3

1st Lindsay MacGregor

2nd Ashleigh Reeve

Judge: Christina Hanks

Grade 4

1st Char Yettaw

Judge: Christina Hanks

Grade 5

1st Kryianna Jorgensen

2nd Gale Walker

Judge: Christina Hanks

