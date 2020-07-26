Krogh flies to top at third Peel Police online competition
The Internet – July 25, 2020 – Teddy Krogh of Anchorage, Alaska, made it three in a row by winning the third Peel Regional Police Pipe Band Online Solo Competition. The piping events enjoyed an especially strong entry. The fourth and final event of the Peel Police “season” will be on August 22nd, where “Champion Superb” winners will be decided. The performances were completed by live video, with judges returning scoresheets after the completion of each event.
Piping
Open
1st Teddy Krogh
2nd Brad Davidson
3rd Alastair Murray
4th Mike Allegretti
5th Sean Patrick Regan
6th John Bottomley
Judge Ken Eller
Grade 1
1st Rhys O’Higgins
2nd Liam MacDonald
3rd Kyle Banta
4th Mitchell Arnold
5th Jim Jack Malcolm
6th Gillian Blaney
7th Kayleigh Johnston
8th Charles-David Mitchell
Judge John Elliott
Grade 2
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Thomas McCollum
3rd Ellie Hastings
4th Andrew Hill
5th Angus Howie
6th J.D. Ingraham
7th Doug Yates
8th Michael Molloy
Judge: John Elliott
Grade 3
1st Logie Johnston
2nd Derek Young
3rd Aiden MacNeil
4th Elly Ciesinski
5th Reece Calovini
6th Judy Campbell
7th David Bradley
8th Noah Yateman
Judge: Ken Eller
Grade 4
1st Jared Bailey
2nd Meghan McElhinney
3rd Bill Zadra
4th John Doherty
5th Charles Samson
6th Evan McConkey
7th Evan Duncan
8th Ethan Bailey
Judge: Pete Aumonier
Grade 5
1st Shirley Park
2nd Noah Davies
3rd Jennilyn Oster
4th Brian Sim-Little
5th Scott Duncan
6th Ross McLennan
7th Mike Conway
Judge: Ken Eller
Drumming
Snare
Open
1st Harvey Dawson
2nd Neil Birkett
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 1
1st Cole Chisholm
2nd Thomas Cuming
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 2
1st Connor Higgs
2nd Charles MacLeod
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 3
1st David Bradley
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 4
1st Ethan Higgs
2nd Christopher Murray
3rd Erica Cheyne
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 5
1st Owen Yateman
2nd Duncan Fox
3rd Thoreyn Jorgenson
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Bass
Grade 2
1st Drew Ellis
Judge: Christina Hanks
Grade 3
1st Gale Walker
Judge: Christina Hanks
Tenor
Grade 1
1st Andrea Jackson
Judge: Christina Hanks
Grade 3
1st Lindsay MacGregor
2nd Ashleigh Reeve
Judge: Christina Hanks
Grade 4
1st Char Yettaw
Judge: Christina Hanks
Grade 5
1st Kryianna Jorgensen
2nd Gale Walker
Judge: Christina Hanks
