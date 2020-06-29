Krough, Dawson win top prizes in second Peel Police online solos

The Internet – June 27, 2020 – The second event in the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band’s four-contest season of live online solo competitions saw Teddy Krough of Anchorage, Alaska, and Harvey Dawson of Ontario win the professional piping and snare drumming events, respectively. The events were held using Microsoft Teams, allowing interaction between players and judges, from submitting tunes to post-performance discussions. Competitors and judges did not have to wear “Highland dress,” though some elected to play with a kilt on. The next Peel Police competition will be on July 25th.

Solo Piping

Professional

1st Teddy Krough

2nd Alastair Murray

3rd Michael Allegretti

4th John Bottomley

5th Sean Patrick Regan

6th Brad Davidson

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 1 (Strathspey & Reel, 17 competed)

1st Liam MacDonald

2nd Justin Howland

3rd Kayleigh Johnstone

4th Colin Johnstone

5th Gillian Blaney

6th Mitchell Arnold

7th Adam Blaine

8th Rhys O’Higgins

Judges: Andrew Berthoff

Grade 2 (Strathspey & Reel, 17 competed)

1st Ellie Hastings

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Thomas McCollum

4th Andrew Hill

5th Mike Francis

6th J.D. Ingraham

7th Clara Allen

8th Nigel Smedmor

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Grade 3

1st Logie Johnston

2nd Noah Yateman

3rd Archie Johnston

4th Bridget Englebretson

5th David Bradley

6th Janelle Bird

7th Reece Calovini

8th Elly Ciesinski

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 4

1st Megan McElhinney

2nd Ethan Bailey

3rd John Doherty

4th Stella Jacoby

5th Ray Cai

6th Evan McConkey

7th Charles Samson

8th Heather Dunn

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 5

1st Brian Sim-Little

2nd Shirley Park

3rd Noah Davies

4th Jennilyn Oster

5th Mike Conway

6th Ross McLennan

7th JR Arthur

8th Scott Duncan

Judge: Michael Grey

Solo Drumming (all judged by Craig Stewart)

Snare

Open

1st Harvey Dawson

2nd Neil Birkett

Grade 1

1st Thomas Cuming

2nd Cole Chisholm

Grade 2

1st Connor Higgs

2nd Charles MacLeod

Grade 3

1st Matt White

2nd David Bradley

Grade 4

1st Ethan Higgs

2nd Gabriel Armstrong

3rd Christopher Murray

4th Erica Cheyne

Grade 5

1st Thoreyn Jorgenson

2nd Owen Yateman

3rd Duncan Fox

Tenor (all events judged by J. Alfred)

Grade 1

1st Andrea Jackson

Grade 2

1st Jacqueline Terence

Grade 3

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Grade 4

1st Rachel Hillock

2nd Char Yettaw

Grade 5

1st Kryianna Jorgenson

2nd Gale Walker

Bass (all events judged by J. Alfred)

Grade 2

1st Drew Ellis

Grade 3

1st Gale Walker

2nd Tommy Madigan

Grade 4

1st Mark Glassford

