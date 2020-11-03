Large audiences enjoy live New Zealand pipe band concerts

While most of the rest of the world struggles to manage spread of the coronavirus, New Zealand’s piping and drumming scene continues its enviable status, this time with a major concert by the St. Andrew’s College Pipe Band in Christchurch to a crowd of more than 500 enthusiasts.

Led by Band Director Richard Hawke, “StAC Attack 2020” was staged at the Christchurch Town Hall with the young members of the college’s program performing a full program.

St. Andrew’s College last played at the venue in 2010, before Christchurch was devastated by the Canterbury earthquakes. Christchurch Town Hall has been strengthened and updated, only recently reopening its doors to the public.

The Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band of Vancouver performed at the same venue in 2001 as part of the band’s historic Down Under Tour that included their famous concert at the Sydney Opera House, captured on the band’s best-selling recording.

Also performing on October 31st was the Grade 2 Hamilton Caledonian of Hamilton, New Zealand, staged two well-attended concerts at the Southwell Performing Arts Centre in Hamilton, with Band Director Meleana Eade running the band. About 600 people watched the shows.

New Zealand has returned successfully to normal life due to its successful handling of COVID-19. Several outdoor pipe band competitions are on the horizon, and more solo piping and drumming events have been scheduled.

Last week, the Silver Chanter solo piping competition was held in Christchurch.

Related

Easton, Kernaghan, Pullan take the big prizes at in-person NZ Canterbury Silver Chanter

October 26, 2020

New Zealand continues opening up with in-person Brown Cup and Everest Memorial

June 25, 2020