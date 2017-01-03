Lee, Gandy, Brown big winners in KC

Published: January 14, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 2)

Kansas City, Missouri – January 13, 2017 – Andrew Lee and Alex Gandy were the big solo piping winners, and Blair Brown won the Professional snare drumming at the annual Midwest Highland Arts Fund Winter Storm held at the Marriott Hotel County Club Plaza. The Professional light music event had a qualifying round to determine 10 finalists. Interestingly, Lee won the piobaireachd while playing a chanter reed, a pipe bag and drones that he made himself. The competitions had a record entry.

+ Blizzard of Winter Storm events, entries

Various event sponsors included pipes|drums advertisers Lee & Sons Bagpipes, R.G. Hardie & Co., and  Cameron’s Drumming Studio.

Andrew Lee competing at Winter Storm.

Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
Gold Medal
1st Andrew Lee, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
2nd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
3rd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Judges: Callum Beaumont, Brian Donaldson

Silver Medal
1st Andrew Douglas, Rensselaer, New York
2nd Daniel Cole, Schenectady, New York
3rd Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania
4th Alexander Schiele, Snohomish, Washington
5th Zephan Knichel, White Rock, British Columbia
Judges: Ian K. MacDonald, Fred Morrison

MSR
1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
2nd Alastair Lee, Coquitlam, British Columbia
3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
4th Andrew Lee, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
5th James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia
Judges: Colin MacLellan, Richard Parkes

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Steven MacDonald, Winter Garden, Florida
2nd Caleb Thibodeau, Tecumseh, Ontario
3rd Tony Adkins, Cary, North Carolina
Judge: Ann Gray

MSR
1st Caleb Thibodeau, St. Tecumseh, Ontario
2nd Steven MacDonald, Winter Garden, Florida
3rd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez, Parma, Ohio
Judge: Alex MacIntyre

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Filemon Tan, Bellaire, Texas
2nd Charles Morris, Agoura Hills, California
3rd Kevin Darmadi, Houston
Judge: Ann Gray

MSR
1st Jack O’Connell, Hudson, New York
2nd Filemon Tan, Bellaire, Texas
3rd Charles Morris, Agoura Hills, California
Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Thomas Stapleton, Deer Park, New York
2nd Kevin Watkins, Silver Spring, Maryland
3rd Stephen Anderson, Christiana, Tennessee
Judge: Ann Gray

MSR
1st Thomas Stapleton, Deer Park, New York
2nd Linda Robertson, Bakersfield, California
3rd Hayden Faucett, Christiana, Tennessee
Judge: Terry Lee

(Results continued next page.)

 

Page 1 of 212
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 3.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
January 14, 1961Ed Esson presented with life membership to BC Pipers Association.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Vintage years
    Tue, 3 Jan 2017
    Happy New Year to all. Here’s to a prosperous and healthy 2017. A two-week holiday break provided time to go through stuff in storage in the basement, closets and cupboards. This always leads to finding nostalgic items that tear a …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 27, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

March 3, 2017Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club 2nd Annual Higland Ball “A Musical Progression”Brownschidle Legion Post Kenmore NY

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

March 3, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

April 7, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

TIP OF THE DAY
Inflate and stoppering a bag for 30 minutes or longer to test for leakage is not necessary. A 20-second external inspection on an inflated bag will soon tell you if the bag is fully functional or not.
James Begg, Begg Bagpipes, Glasgow