Lee, Gandy, Brown big winners in KC

(Page 1 of 2)

Kansas City, Missouri – January 13, 2017 – Andrew Lee and Alex Gandy were the big solo piping winners, and Blair Brown won the Professional snare drumming at the annual Midwest Highland Arts Fund Winter Storm held at the Marriott Hotel County Club Plaza. The Professional light music event had a qualifying round to determine 10 finalists. Interestingly, Lee won the piobaireachd while playing a chanter reed, a pipe bag and drones that he made himself. The competitions had a record entry.

+ Blizzard of Winter Storm events, entries

Various event sponsors included pipes|drums advertisers Lee & Sons Bagpipes, R.G. Hardie & Co., and Cameron’s Drumming Studio.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

Gold Medal

1st Andrew Lee, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

2nd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

3rd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Brian Donaldson

Silver Medal

1st Andrew Douglas, Rensselaer, New York

2nd Daniel Cole, Schenectady, New York

3rd Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania

4th Alexander Schiele, Snohomish, Washington

5th Zephan Knichel, White Rock, British Columbia

Judges: Ian K. MacDonald, Fred Morrison

MSR

1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

2nd Alastair Lee, Coquitlam, British Columbia

3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

4th Andrew Lee, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

5th James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Richard Parkes

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Steven MacDonald, Winter Garden, Florida

2nd Caleb Thibodeau, Tecumseh, Ontario

3rd Tony Adkins, Cary, North Carolina

Judge: Ann Gray

MSR

1st Caleb Thibodeau, St. Tecumseh, Ontario

2nd Steven MacDonald, Winter Garden, Florida

3rd Laureano Thomas-Sanchez, Parma, Ohio

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Filemon Tan, Bellaire, Texas

2nd Charles Morris, Agoura Hills, California

3rd Kevin Darmadi, Houston

Judge: Ann Gray

MSR

1st Jack O’Connell, Hudson, New York

2nd Filemon Tan, Bellaire, Texas

3rd Charles Morris, Agoura Hills, California

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Thomas Stapleton, Deer Park, New York

2nd Kevin Watkins, Silver Spring, Maryland

3rd Stephen Anderson, Christiana, Tennessee

Judge: Ann Gray

MSR

1st Thomas Stapleton, Deer Park, New York

2nd Linda Robertson, Bakersfield, California

3rd Hayden Faucett, Christiana, Tennessee

Judge: Terry Lee

(Results continued next page.)

Page 1 of 2 1 2»

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 3.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]