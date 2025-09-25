Lion City roars to win 10th annual Kuala Lumpur Highland Games

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – September 20, 2025 – The tenth anniversary annual Kuala Lumpur Highland Games were held at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort with a record number of solo piping and drumming competitors.

Due to the threat of lightning later in the day, the pipe band competition was held under the grandstand, and Lion City of Singapore took the top prize.

Scott Nicolson and Andrew Womersley judged all the solo and band piping and drumming, respectively.

Bands

Grade 4A

1st Lion City (Singapore)

2nd Sri Dashmesh (Malaysia)

Grade 4B

1st Oriental Pipes & Drums (Hong Kong)

2nd St. John’s Alumni (Malaysia)

3rd Vajiravudh College (Thailand)

Mini bands

Grade 4B

1st Oriental Pipes & Drums

2nd Vajiravudh College

Novice Juvenile

1st Vajiravudh College