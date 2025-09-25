Lion City roars to win 10th annual Kuala Lumpur Highland Games
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – September 20, 2025 – The tenth anniversary annual Kuala Lumpur Highland Games were held at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort with a record number of solo piping and drumming competitors.
Due to the threat of lightning later in the day, the pipe band competition was held under the grandstand, and Lion City of Singapore took the top prize.
Scott Nicolson and Andrew Womersley judged all the solo and band piping and drumming, respectively.
Bands
Grade 4A
1st Lion City (Singapore)
2nd Sri Dashmesh (Malaysia)
Grade 4B
1st Oriental Pipes & Drums (Hong Kong)
2nd St. John’s Alumni (Malaysia)
3rd Vajiravudh College (Thailand)
Mini bands
Grade 4B
1st Oriental Pipes & Drums
2nd Vajiravudh College
Novice Juvenile
1st Vajiravudh College
