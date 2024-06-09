Solid turnout in Malaysia for ‘The Bang in Penang’

Penang, Malaysia – June 8-9, 2024 – Dubbed “The Bang in Penang,” the Southeast Asian Championships were held on the grounds of the historic St. Xavier’s Institution in Georgetown, a departure from the usual venue in Singapore.

A lively street march animated Penang and nine bands competed. A noteworthy aspect was the adoption of ensemble-based judging by all judges.

After the competitions, there was a Q&A session with the three judges, working to demystify scoresheets and offer insights to bands.

Bands

Open

A

Medley (4-6 minutes)

1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia) (1,1,1)

2nd Rockingham City (Australia) (2,2,2)

3rd Kuala Lumpur Pipes and Drums (Malaysia) (3,4,3)

4th St John’s Alumni (Malaysia) (4,3,4)

5th Malaysian Club (Malaysia) (5,5,5)

Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)

MSR (4x4x4)

1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia) (1,1,1)

2nd Rockingham City (Australia) (2,2,2)

3rd Kuala Lumpur Pipes and Drums (Malaysia) (3,3,4)

4th St John’s Alumni (Malaysia) (4,5,3)

5th Malaysian Club (Malaysia) (5,4,5)

B

Medley

1st McNally Memorial (Malaysia)

Eight-parted march

1st McNally Memorial (Malaysia)

Drummers’ Fanfare

1st Sri Dasmesh

2nd Rockingham City (Australia)

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Juvenile

Medley

1st Vajiravudh (Thailand)

Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)

Eight-parted march medley

1st Vajiravudh (Thailand)

Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Julius Li, “Nameless”

2nd Yong Chang Ong, “Caber Feidh Gu Brath”

3rd Saxon Coffey, “The Company’s Lament”

Judge: Sam Young

MSR

1st Julius Li

2nd Akeharraj Singh

3rd Declan Ng

Judge: Scott Nicolson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Julius Li

2nd Akeharraj Singh

3rd Jaskaran Singh

Judge: Sam Young

14 Years and Under (four parts of 2/4 March)

1st Saxon Coffey

2nd Jayden Tok Zhi Fan

Judge: Sam Young

16 Years and Under

1st Jayden Tok Zhi Fan

2nd Saxon Coffey

3rd Jack Banks

Judge: Scott Nicolson

18 Years and Under (MSR 4 x 2 x 2)

1st Saxon Coffey

2nd Jack Banks

3rd Cash Ng Thiam Hong

Judge: Sam Young

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Laura Banks

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Laura Banks

Judge: Andrew Womersley

14 Years and Under

1st Ewan Douglas

2nd Ryan Banks

3rd Charlotte Tok Jin Yi

Judge: Andrew Womersley

16 Years and Under

1st Ewan Douglas

2nd Ooh Yu Jie

Judge: Andrew Womersley

18 Years and Under

1st Ewan Douglas

2nd Grace Supasinee Wong Shu Ning

3rd Harbinder Singh

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Tenor

18 Years and Under

1st Rasjeevan Kaur

2nd Nimmerta Kaur

Judge: Andrew Womersley

14 Years and Under

1st Jasmine Kaur

2nd Sukh Kiran Kaur

3rd Rishav Singh

Judge: Andrew Womersley

16 Years and Under

1st Balvene Kaur

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Bass

16 Years and Under

1st Prabhdeep Singh

Judge: Andrew Womersley