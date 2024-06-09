Results
June 09, 2024

Solid turnout in Malaysia for ‘The Bang in Penang’

Saxon Coffey (centre) receives his prizes for winning the Under 18 solo piping

Penang, Malaysia – June 8-9, 2024 – Dubbed “The Bang in Penang,” the Southeast Asian Championships were held on the grounds of the historic St. Xavier’s Institution in Georgetown, a departure from the usual venue in Singapore.

A lively street march animated Penang and nine bands competed. A noteworthy aspect was the adoption of ensemble-based judging by all judges.

After the competitions, there was a Q&A session with the three judges, working to demystify scoresheets and offer insights to bands.

Got results? We’d love to hear from you so that the piping and drumming world can see them, too!

Bands
Open
A
Medley (4-6 minutes)
1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia) (1,1,1)
2nd Rockingham City (Australia) (2,2,2)
3rd Kuala Lumpur Pipes and Drums (Malaysia) (3,4,3)
4th St John’s Alumni (Malaysia) (4,3,4)
5th Malaysian Club (Malaysia) (5,5,5)
Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)

MSR (4x4x4)
1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia) (1,1,1)
2nd Rockingham City (Australia) (2,2,2)
3rd Kuala Lumpur Pipes and Drums (Malaysia) (3,3,4)
4th St John’s Alumni (Malaysia) (4,5,3)
5th Malaysian Club (Malaysia) (5,4,5)

B
Medley
1st McNally Memorial (Malaysia)

Eight-parted march
1st McNally Memorial (Malaysia)

Drummers’ Fanfare
1st Sri Dasmesh
2nd Rockingham City (Australia)
Judge: Andrew Womersley

Juvenile
Medley
1st Vajiravudh (Thailand)
Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)

Eight-parted march medley
1st Vajiravudh (Thailand)
Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)

Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Julius Li, “Nameless”
2nd Yong Chang Ong, “Caber Feidh Gu Brath”
3rd Saxon Coffey, “The Company’s Lament”
Judge: Sam Young

MSR
1st Julius Li
2nd Akeharraj Singh
3rd Declan Ng
Judge: Scott Nicolson

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Julius Li
2nd Akeharraj Singh
3rd Jaskaran Singh
Judge: Sam Young

14 Years and Under (four parts of 2/4 March)
1st Saxon Coffey
2nd Jayden Tok Zhi Fan
Judge: Sam Young

16 Years and Under
1st Jayden Tok Zhi Fan
2nd Saxon Coffey
3rd Jack Banks
Judge: Scott Nicolson

18 Years and Under (MSR 4 x 2 x 2)
1st Saxon Coffey
2nd Jack Banks
3rd Cash Ng Thiam Hong
Judge: Sam Young

Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Laura Banks
Judge: Andrew Womersley

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Laura Banks
Judge: Andrew Womersley

14 Years and Under
1st Ewan Douglas
2nd Ryan Banks
3rd Charlotte Tok Jin Yi
Judge: Andrew Womersley

16 Years and Under
1st Ewan Douglas
2nd Ooh Yu Jie
Judge: Andrew Womersley

18 Years and Under
1st Ewan Douglas
2nd Grace Supasinee Wong Shu Ning
3rd Harbinder Singh
Judge: Andrew Womersley

Tenor
18 Years and Under
1st Rasjeevan Kaur
2nd Nimmerta Kaur
Judge: Andrew Womersley

14 Years and Under
1st Jasmine Kaur
2nd Sukh Kiran Kaur
3rd Rishav Singh
Judge: Andrew Womersley

16 Years and Under
1st Balvene Kaur
Judge: Andrew Womersley

Bass
16 Years and Under
1st Prabhdeep Singh
Judge: Andrew Womersley

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
June 07, 2024
Big events highlight a big Saturday: British, USPF on tap
Subscribers
June 06, 2024
Mike Cusack: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?