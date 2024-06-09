Solid turnout in Malaysia for ‘The Bang in Penang’
Penang, Malaysia – June 8-9, 2024 – Dubbed “The Bang in Penang,” the Southeast Asian Championships were held on the grounds of the historic St. Xavier’s Institution in Georgetown, a departure from the usual venue in Singapore.
A lively street march animated Penang and nine bands competed. A noteworthy aspect was the adoption of ensemble-based judging by all judges.
After the competitions, there was a Q&A session with the three judges, working to demystify scoresheets and offer insights to bands.
Bands
Open
A
Medley (4-6 minutes)
1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia) (1,1,1)
2nd Rockingham City (Australia) (2,2,2)
3rd Kuala Lumpur Pipes and Drums (Malaysia) (3,4,3)
4th St John’s Alumni (Malaysia) (4,3,4)
5th Malaysian Club (Malaysia) (5,5,5)
Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)
MSR (4x4x4)
1st Sri Dasmesh (Malaysia) (1,1,1)
2nd Rockingham City (Australia) (2,2,2)
3rd Kuala Lumpur Pipes and Drums (Malaysia) (3,3,4)
4th St John’s Alumni (Malaysia) (4,5,3)
5th Malaysian Club (Malaysia) (5,4,5)
B
Medley
1st McNally Memorial (Malaysia)
Eight-parted march
1st McNally Memorial (Malaysia)
Drummers’ Fanfare
1st Sri Dasmesh
2nd Rockingham City (Australia)
Judge: Andrew Womersley
Juvenile
Medley
1st Vajiravudh (Thailand)
Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)
Eight-parted march medley
1st Vajiravudh (Thailand)
Judges: Sam Young (piping), Alan Wallace (drumming), Scott Nicolson (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Julius Li, “Nameless”
2nd Yong Chang Ong, “Caber Feidh Gu Brath”
3rd Saxon Coffey, “The Company’s Lament”
Judge: Sam Young
MSR
1st Julius Li
2nd Akeharraj Singh
3rd Declan Ng
Judge: Scott Nicolson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Julius Li
2nd Akeharraj Singh
3rd Jaskaran Singh
Judge: Sam Young
14 Years and Under (four parts of 2/4 March)
1st Saxon Coffey
2nd Jayden Tok Zhi Fan
Judge: Sam Young
16 Years and Under
1st Jayden Tok Zhi Fan
2nd Saxon Coffey
3rd Jack Banks
Judge: Scott Nicolson
18 Years and Under (MSR 4 x 2 x 2)
1st Saxon Coffey
2nd Jack Banks
3rd Cash Ng Thiam Hong
Judge: Sam Young
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Laura Banks
Judge: Andrew Womersley
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Laura Banks
Judge: Andrew Womersley
14 Years and Under
1st Ewan Douglas
2nd Ryan Banks
3rd Charlotte Tok Jin Yi
Judge: Andrew Womersley
16 Years and Under
1st Ewan Douglas
2nd Ooh Yu Jie
Judge: Andrew Womersley
18 Years and Under
1st Ewan Douglas
2nd Grace Supasinee Wong Shu Ning
3rd Harbinder Singh
Judge: Andrew Womersley
Tenor
18 Years and Under
1st Rasjeevan Kaur
2nd Nimmerta Kaur
Judge: Andrew Womersley
14 Years and Under
1st Jasmine Kaur
2nd Sukh Kiran Kaur
3rd Rishav Singh
Judge: Andrew Womersley
16 Years and Under
1st Balvene Kaur
Judge: Andrew Womersley
Bass
16 Years and Under
1st Prabhdeep Singh
Judge: Andrew Womersley
