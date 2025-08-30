MacDougall gathers Gold Axe at Lochaber

Fort William, Scotland – August 29, 2025 – Cameron MacDougall of South Orange, New Jersey, late of Nigg, Scotland, won the Lochaber Gold Axe at the annual Lochaber Gathering, events held at locations within the West Highland town. Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland; Sandy Cameron, Lesmahgow, Scotland; and Calum Brown, Aberdeen, did well overall through the top events.

Premier/A-Grade Combined

Piobaireachd (Lochaber Gold Axe, nine competed)

1st Cameron MacDougall, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

2nd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

4th Willie Rowe, Marton, New Zealand

Judges: Robert Wallace, John Wilson

MSR (11 competed)

1st Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

2nd Sandy Cameron

3rd Cameron May

4th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

B/C Grades Combined

Piobaireachd (Locahber Silver Axe, 24 competed)

1st Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

2nd Andrew Hall, Glasgow

3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

4th John Cameron, Falkirk, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, John Don MacKenzie

MSR (24 competed)

1st Ross Conner

2nd Ross Miller, Glasgow

3rd Josh Chandler, Melbourne, Australia

4th Graeme Bryce, Christchurch

Judge: Robert Wallace

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Calum Brown

3rd Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland

4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

Judges: Euan Anderson, Ian Duncan

Open 6/8 March

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Ross Connor

3rd Fraser Hamilton

4th Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, New Zealand

Judges: Euan Anderson, Ian Duncan