MacDougall gathers Gold Axe at Lochaber
Fort William, Scotland – August 29, 2025 – Cameron MacDougall of South Orange, New Jersey, late of Nigg, Scotland, won the Lochaber Gold Axe at the annual Lochaber Gathering, events held at locations within the West Highland town. Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland; Sandy Cameron, Lesmahgow, Scotland; and Calum Brown, Aberdeen, did well overall through the top events.
Premier/A-Grade Combined
Piobaireachd (Lochaber Gold Axe, nine competed)
1st Cameron MacDougall, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”
2nd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Willie Rowe, Marton, New Zealand
Judges: Robert Wallace, John Wilson
MSR (11 competed)
1st Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Cameron May
4th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia
B/C Grades Combined
Piobaireachd (Locahber Silver Axe, 24 competed)
1st Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
2nd Andrew Hall, Glasgow
3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
4th John Cameron, Falkirk, Scotland
Judges: Alan Forbes, John Don MacKenzie
MSR (24 competed)
1st Ross Conner
2nd Ross Miller, Glasgow
3rd Josh Chandler, Melbourne, Australia
4th Graeme Bryce, Christchurch
Judge: Robert Wallace
Open Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland
4th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
Judges: Euan Anderson, Ian Duncan
Open 6/8 March
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Ross Connor
3rd Fraser Hamilton
4th Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, New Zealand
Judges: Euan Anderson, Ian Duncan
