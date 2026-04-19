Results
April 19, 2026

MacMillan wins both Medley and MSR to gain 2026 American Pipe Band Champions title

Norfolk, Virginia – April 18, 2026 – MacMillan from Washington, DC, won Grade 2 and with it the American Pipe Band Champions title at the annual Virginia International Tattoo & American Pipe Band Championships held at Scope Arena.

The competition, which is not sanctioned by a pipe band association, remains uniquely structured: it’s held outdoors, with a large indoor arena as a backup in case of bad weather. The event offers prize money only for aggregate results over the two events (Medley and MSR) in each grade.

MacMillan on their way to winning the 2026 American Pipe Band Championship at Scope Plaza, Norfolk, Virginia.

Grade 2 (two competed)
Overall
1st MacMillan (USD$2,000)
2nd Great Lakes ($1,000)
Drumming: Great Lakes ($500)

Medley
1st MacMillan (1,1,1,2)
2nd Great Lakes (2,2,2,1)
Judges: Peter Grant, Alex MacIntyre (piping); James Beaumont (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR
1st MacMillan (1,1,1,2)
2nd Great Lakes (2,2,2,1)
Judges: Peter Grant, James Beaumont (piping); Alex MacIntyre (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Grade 3 (four competed)
Overall 
1st Carnegie Mellon University ($1,500)
2nd Wake & District Public Safety ($1,00)
3rd MacMillan Birtles ($500)
4th Siren City
Drumming: Carnegie Mellon University

Medley
1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,1,1)
2nd Wake & District Public Safety (2,2,2,2)
3rd MacMillan Birtles (1,2,3,3)
4th Siren City (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Peter Grant, James Beaumont (piping); Alex MacIntyre (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR
1st Carnegie Mellon University (2,1,1,1)
2nd Wake & District Public Safety (3,3,2,2)
3rd MacMillan Birtles (1,2,3,3)
4th Siren City (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Peter Grant, Alex MacIntyre (piping); James Beaumont (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Open Drum Section Fanfare: Carnegie Mellon University ($1,000)

 

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