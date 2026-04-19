MacMillan wins both Medley and MSR to gain 2026 American Pipe Band Champions title
Norfolk, Virginia – April 18, 2026 – MacMillan from Washington, DC, won Grade 2 and with it the American Pipe Band Champions title at the annual Virginia International Tattoo & American Pipe Band Championships held at Scope Arena.
The competition, which is not sanctioned by a pipe band association, remains uniquely structured: it’s held outdoors, with a large indoor arena as a backup in case of bad weather. The event offers prize money only for aggregate results over the two events (Medley and MSR) in each grade.
Grade 2 (two competed)
Overall
1st MacMillan (USD$2,000)
2nd Great Lakes ($1,000)
Drumming: Great Lakes ($500)
Medley
1st MacMillan (1,1,1,2)
2nd Great Lakes (2,2,2,1)
Judges: Peter Grant, Alex MacIntyre (piping); James Beaumont (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
MSR
1st MacMillan (1,1,1,2)
2nd Great Lakes (2,2,2,1)
Judges: Peter Grant, James Beaumont (piping); Alex MacIntyre (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
Grade 3 (four competed)
Overall
1st Carnegie Mellon University ($1,500)
2nd Wake & District Public Safety ($1,00)
3rd MacMillan Birtles ($500)
4th Siren City
Drumming: Carnegie Mellon University
Medley
1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,1,1)
2nd Wake & District Public Safety (2,2,2,2)
3rd MacMillan Birtles (1,2,3,3)
4th Siren City (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Peter Grant, James Beaumont (piping); Alex MacIntyre (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
MSR
1st Carnegie Mellon University (2,1,1,1)
2nd Wake & District Public Safety (3,3,2,2)
3rd MacMillan Birtles (1,2,3,3)
4th Siren City (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Peter Grant, Alex MacIntyre (piping); James Beaumont (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
Open Drum Section Fanfare: Carnegie Mellon University ($1,000)
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