MacMillan wins both Medley and MSR to gain 2026 American Pipe Band Champions title

Norfolk, Virginia – April 18, 2026 – MacMillan from Washington, DC, won Grade 2 and with it the American Pipe Band Champions title at the annual Virginia International Tattoo & American Pipe Band Championships held at Scope Arena.

The competition, which is not sanctioned by a pipe band association, remains uniquely structured: it’s held outdoors, with a large indoor arena as a backup in case of bad weather. The event offers prize money only for aggregate results over the two events (Medley and MSR) in each grade.

Grade 2 (two competed)

Overall

1st MacMillan (USD$2,000)

2nd Great Lakes ($1,000)

Drumming: Great Lakes ($500)

Medley

1st MacMillan (1,1,1,2)

2nd Great Lakes (2,2,2,1)

Judges: Peter Grant, Alex MacIntyre (piping); James Beaumont (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st MacMillan (1,1,1,2)

2nd Great Lakes (2,2,2,1)

Judges: Peter Grant, James Beaumont (piping); Alex MacIntyre (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Grade 3 (four competed)

Overall

1st Carnegie Mellon University ($1,500)

2nd Wake & District Public Safety ($1,00)

3rd MacMillan Birtles ($500)

4th Siren City

Drumming: Carnegie Mellon University

Medley

1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,1,1)

2nd Wake & District Public Safety (2,2,2,2)

3rd MacMillan Birtles (1,2,3,3)

4th Siren City (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Peter Grant, James Beaumont (piping); Alex MacIntyre (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st Carnegie Mellon University (2,1,1,1)

2nd Wake & District Public Safety (3,3,2,2)

3rd MacMillan Birtles (1,2,3,3)

4th Siren City (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Peter Grant, Alex MacIntyre (piping); James Beaumont (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Open Drum Section Fanfare: Carnegie Mellon University ($1,000)