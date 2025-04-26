Ulster Scottish wins 2025 American Championship at Norfolk

Norfolk, Virginia—April 26, 2025—The annual Virginia International Tattoo American Pipe Band Championship was won by Ulster Scottish of Philadelphia in a two-band Grade 2 contest after taking eight out of eight first-place rankings by from the judges in both the Medley and MSR.

Carnegie Mellon University from Pittsburgh won Grade 3 on ensemble preference over Houston’s Saint Thomas Episcopal School. Four other bands competed.

The weather was 78°F (25°C), but when the Senior Drum Major said, “By the right, quick march,” the clouds opened up, and the massed bands scurried into the adjacent Scope Arena, where the closing ceremony was held.

The late Ken Eller was remembered at the massed bands, with Northern Ireland’s Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band performing.

Grade 2

1st Ulster Scottish (US$2,000)

2nd MacMillan ($1,000)

Medley

1st Ulster Scottish (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1)

2nd MacMillan (2,2,2,2,2,2,2,2)

Judges: David Hilder, Shaunna Hilder, Peter Kent, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Bob Worrall, Duncan Millar (ensemble)l Eli Fugate, Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1)

2nd MacMillan (2,2,2,2,2,2,2,2)

Judges: David Hilder, Peter Kent, Alex MacIntyre, Bob Worrall (piping); Shaunna Hilder, Jim Sim (ensemble); Eli Fugate, Duncan Millar (drumming)

Grade 3

1st Carnegie Mellon University (ens.pref.) ($1,500)

2nd Saint Thomas Episcopal School ($1,000)

3rd Major Sinclair Memorial ($500)

Medley

1st Saint Thomas Episcopal School (1,1,2,1,1,2,1,1)

2nd Carnegie Mellon University (3,2,1,2,3,1,2,2)

3rd Major Sinclair Memorial (2,3,3,3,2,3,3,3)

4th Siren City (4,6,4,4,5,5,6,4)

5th Wake & District Public Safety (6,4,5,5,6,4,4,5)

6th MacMillan Birtles (5,5,6,6,4,6,5,6)

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, Peter Kent, Alex MacIntyre, Bob Worrall, (piping); David Hilder, Jim Sim (ensemble); Eli Fugate, Duncan Millar (drumming)

MSR

1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,2,1,1,1,1,2,1)

2nd Saint Thomas Episcopal School (2,1,2,2,3,3,1,2)

3rd Major Sinclair Memorial (3,3,3,3,2,2,3,3)

4th Siren City (4,4,6,4,4,4,6,5)

5th Wake & District Public Safety (6,6,4,5,5,5,4,4

6th MacMillan Birtles (5,5,5,6,6,6,5,6)

Judges: David Hilder, Shanna Hilder, Peter Kent, Bob Worrall (piping); Alex MacIntyre, Duncan Millar (ensemble); Eli Fugate, Jim Sim (drumming)