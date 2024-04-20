Ulster Scottish successfully defends American Champions title at Norfolk

Norfolk, Virginia – April 20, 2024 – Ulster Scottish of Philadelphia was the overall winner in Grade 2 at the annual American Pipe Band Championships at Scope Plaza in perfect weather against four other contestants. Ulster Scottish won both the Medley and MSR events. Carnegie Mellon University was the Grade 3 winner, also winning both events.

The competition uses a total of eight judges – doubling the normal number in each domain, and counts all scores.

At the closing ceremonies, Mike Cusack was presented with a special Chieftain of the Day Award for his services to piping.

Grade 2

1st Ulster Scottish (US$2,000)

2nd MacMillan ($1,000)

3rd Carnegie Mellon University ($500)

4th Great Lakes

Drumming: Ulster Scottish

Medley

1st Ulster Scottish (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,)

2nd MacMillan (2,2,2,2,2,2,4,2)

3rd Carnegie Mellon University (3,3,3,3,3,3,2,4)

4th Great Lakes (4,4,4,4,4,4,3,3)

5th City of Chicago (5,5,5,5,5,5,5,5)

Judges: Mike Cusack, Paul Hughes, McCrindle, Scot Walker (piping); McIntyre, Bob Worrall (ensemble); Johnston, Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (3,1,2,4,1,1,1,1)

2nd MacMillan (1,2,1,1,2,2,4,2)

3rd Carnegie Mellon University (2,3,3,2,3,3,3,4)

4th Great Lakes (5,5,4,3,4,4,2,3)

5th City of Chicago (4,4,5,5,5,5,5,5)

Judges: Cusack, Hughes, McCrindle, Worrall (piping); MacIntyre, Walker (ensemble); Johnston, Sim (drumming)



Grade 3

Overall

1st Carnegie Mellon University Pipes ($1,500)

2nd MacMillan Birtles ($1,000)

3rd Roisin Dubh ($500)

4th Siren City

Drumming: Carnegie Mellon University

Medley

1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1)

2nd Roisin Dubh (2,2,3,3,3,3,2,2)

3rd MacMillan Birtles (3,3,2,2,2,2,3,4)

4th Siren City (4,4,4,4,4,4,4,3)

Judges: Cusack, Hughes, McCrindle, MacIntyre (piping); Walker, Worrall (ensemble); Johnston, Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1)

2nd Roisin Dubh (3,3,3,3,3,4,2,2)

3rd MacMillan Birtles (ens.pref.) (2,2,2,2,2,2,3,3)

4th Siren City (4,4,4,4,4,3,4,4)

Judges: Cusack, Hughes, McCrindle, Walker (piping); McIntyre, Worrall (ensemble); Johnston, Sim (drumming)