Results
April 20, 2024

Ulster Scottish successfully defends American Champions title at Norfolk

Norfolk, Virginia – April 20, 2024 – Ulster Scottish of Philadelphia was the overall winner in Grade 2 at the annual American Pipe Band Championships at Scope Plaza in perfect weather against four other contestants. Ulster Scottish won both the Medley and MSR events. Carnegie Mellon University was the Grade 3 winner, also winning both events.

The competition uses a total of eight judges – doubling the normal number in each domain, and counts all scores.

At the closing ceremonies, Mike Cusack was presented with a special Chieftain of the Day Award for his services to piping.

Grade 2
1st Ulster Scottish (US$2,000)
2nd MacMillan ($1,000)
3rd Carnegie Mellon University ($500)
4th Great Lakes
Drumming: Ulster Scottish

Medley
1st Ulster Scottish (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,)
2nd MacMillan (2,2,2,2,2,2,4,2)
3rd Carnegie Mellon University (3,3,3,3,3,3,2,4)
4th Great Lakes (4,4,4,4,4,4,3,3)
5th City of Chicago (5,5,5,5,5,5,5,5)
Judges: Mike Cusack, Paul Hughes, McCrindle, Scot Walker (piping); McIntyre, Bob Worrall (ensemble); Johnston, Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR
1st Ulster Scottish (3,1,2,4,1,1,1,1)
2nd MacMillan (1,2,1,1,2,2,4,2)
3rd Carnegie Mellon University (2,3,3,2,3,3,3,4)
4th Great Lakes (5,5,4,3,4,4,2,3)
5th City of Chicago (4,4,5,5,5,5,5,5)
Judges: Cusack, Hughes, McCrindle, Worrall (piping); MacIntyre, Walker (ensemble); Johnston, Sim (drumming)

Grade 3
Overall
1st Carnegie Mellon University Pipes ($1,500)
2nd MacMillan Birtles ($1,000)
3rd Roisin Dubh ($500)
4th Siren City
Drumming: Carnegie Mellon University

Medley
1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1)
2nd Roisin Dubh (2,2,3,3,3,3,2,2)
3rd MacMillan Birtles (3,3,2,2,2,2,3,4)
4th Siren City (4,4,4,4,4,4,4,3)
Judges: Cusack, Hughes, McCrindle, MacIntyre (piping); Walker, Worrall (ensemble); Johnston, Sim (drumming)

MSR
1st Carnegie Mellon University (1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1)
2nd Roisin Dubh (3,3,3,3,3,4,2,2)
3rd MacMillan Birtles (ens.pref.) (2,2,2,2,2,2,3,3)
4th Siren City (4,4,4,4,4,3,4,4)
Judges: Cusack, Hughes, McCrindle, Walker (piping); McIntyre, Worrall (ensemble); Johnston, Sim (drumming)

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Subscribers
April 15, 2024
Perfect, the enemy of good – Avens Ridgeway considers potential pitfalls of competing
Results
April 13, 2024
29 compete in 2024 Australian Championships, as Hawthorn takes the top award
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?