Married to the piob? Murray and Patricia Henderson New Zealand seminar in April

Some pipers are wedded to ceol mor (and if you don’t know what ceol mor is, you can stop reading now), and some families are even made by piobaireachd.

Murray and Patricia Henderson are both legends of piping. Both will teach at a special seminar for pipers of all abilities at Lindisfarne College in Hastings, New Zealand, from April 21 to 24.

Commun Na Piobaireachd, New Zealand (the New Zealand Piobaireachd Society), is putting on the seminar as the organization’s 2025 annual event to spread the gospel of the big music of the Highland pipe.

Native Kiwi Murray Henderson has won six Northern Meeting Clasps for winners of the Highland Society of London Gold Medal and is the only piper in history to win the most significant single competition in piping in each of five decades.

Patricia Henderson is a pioneer of piping as part of the small group of female pipers to break the gender barrier at the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting in 1976, becoming a significant solo prizewinner in Scotland and North America.

Both are proteges of Robert Brown and Robert Nicol, the legendary Bobs of Balmoral. The Bobs’ prolific teaching from the 1940s to the 1980s resulted in their teacher, John MacDonald of Inverness’s musical style becoming a de facto world competition standard.

The immersive three-and-a-half-day seminar, which includes meals (excluding breakfast) and accommodation, is priced at NZD$550 for adults and $390 for younger people still in school.

The seminar will be followed by the Clasp, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medal Solo Piping Competitions, also sponsored by Commun Na Piobaireachd.

Details and registration forms may be found on the Commun Na Piobaireachd website.