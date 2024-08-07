Maxville Grade 2 MSR 4K videos

Our final group of 4K videos from the 2024 North American Pipe Band Championships are of the Grade 2 MSR comopetioin. Seven bands competed for the prize on August 3rd in Maxville, Ontario, and it was Ulster Scottish from Philadelphia that won the event and the overall Grade 2 title.

The final MSR result and the rankings from the judges:

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (3,1,1,2)

2nd MacMillan (1,2,4,1)

3rd Peel Regional Police (2,5,3,3)

4th Ottawa Highlanders (5,4,2,5)

5th Ottawa Police Service (4,6,5,4)

6th St. Andrew’s College Association ( 6,3,6,6)

7th Toronto Police (7,7,7,7)

Judges: John Elliott, Pete Aumonier (piping); Tom Kee (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Go to the pipes|drums YouTube channel to enjoy these and many more videos in playlists. Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you can know when new videos are published to our library, which now numbers nearly 900 piping, drumming and pipe band performances and discussions.

Do you enjoy pipes|drums? It costs money to produce it, so if you don’t already, we would really appreciate your support with a $15 subscription or a donation so that we can continue to bring you quality content. Many thanks!

Grade 2 MSR