Maxville videos

Published: August 6, 2017
No comment
pipes|drums is pleased to bring readers/viewers high definition videos from the Grade 1 and Grade 2 events at the North American Championships, Glengarry Highland Games at Maxville, Ontario, on August 5th.

Rocky Mountain of Calgary was the overall winner of Grade 2 against five other bands, winning the MSR and placing second in the medley, which was won by Worcester Kiltie of Massachusetts.

The Toronto Police Pipe Band was the only entry in Grade 1, and so earned the title of North American Champion by proclamation.

+ Rocky Mountain take Grade 2 at Maxville

We hope that you enjoy these videos, presented in order of each band’s finish in the event in which they’re shown playing. Just go to the next page to view each video.

 

