Midlothian wins at home after evacuation

(Page 1 of 2)

Itasca, Illinois – June 16-17, 2017 – Emergency workers and games organizers ordered the Hamilton Lakes grounds of the Chicago Highland Games to be evacuated due to heavy thunderstorms blowing through the area. After play resumed 90 minutes later, with some competitors returning from the cover of a nearby parking garage, the hometown Midlothian Scottish emerged victorious in the seven-band Grade 2 competition, despite the band not winning either the Medley or MSR events. Nearly US$12,000 was awarded to bands, and $5,500 in Grade 2 alone. It was the second big win for Midlothian in the young 2017 season, following the band’s success at the Alma Scottish Festival in May.

+ 78th Frasers sweep Alma

The Grade 2 and Grade 3 medley competitions were again held with bands taking a concert formation, facing the audience and judges. The format is becoming increasingly popular with competitors and organizers of competitions.

+ Concert formation popular at Chicago; back in the future

Grade 2

Overall (seven competed)

1st Midlothian Scottish

2nd MacMillan

3rd Great Lakes (BBS)

4th Greater Midwest

5th Atlanta

6th Scotia-Glenville

7th Queen City

Drumming: MacMillan

Bass section: Great Lakes

MSR

1st Great Lakes (2,1,2,2)

2nd Midlothian Scottish (1,3,4,1)

3rd MacMillan (4,3,1,3)

4th Greater Midwest (4,2,3,4)

5th Atlanta (5,5,7,6)

6th Scotia-Glenville (7,6,6,5)

7th Queen City (6,7,5,7)

Bass section: Great Lakes

Judges: Brian Donaldson, A. MacIntyre (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Medley

1st MacMillan (2,2,1,1)

2nd Midlothian Scottish (1,1,5,1)

3rd Greater Midwest (5,5,2,3)

4th Great Lakes (3,3,4,6)

5th Atlanta (4,4,6,4)

6th Scotia-Glenville (6,6,3,5)

7th Queen City (7,7,7,7)

Bass section: Greater Midwest

Judges: Brian Donaldson, Ken Eller (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); A. MacIntyre (ensemble)

Grade 3 (seven competed)

Overall

1st North Coast

2nd Wake & District

3rd Macalester College

4th Chicago Celtic

5th City of Chicago

6th Kansas City St. Andrew

7th Fountain Trust

Drumming: Wake & District

Bass section: Chicago Celtic

(continued on next page)

Page 1 of 2 1 2»

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]