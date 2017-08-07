Moments after: Stuart Liddell and Inveraray

(Page 1 of 1)

Moments after Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell gained his first World Championship with his Inveraray & District, he took a few moments to speak with pipes|drums right after coming off stage from collecting the coveted trophy and banner.

Congratulations to Inveraray & District and to all bands that received prizes and participated in the 2017 World Pipe Band Championships.

Liddell joins Bill Livingstone as the only pipers in history to have won a Clasp for piobaireachd at the Northern Meeting and led a Grade 1 band to a World Championship title.

The day was the culmination of a terrific week for the band and Liddell at Piping Live!, where Inveraray won the International Quartets Competition and Liddell took the Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge.

+ Liddell wins Gillies Challenge

+ Inveraray 2017 Quartet Champions

Inveraray & District also sealed the 2017 RSPBA Grade 1 Champion of Champions aggregate award for the second straight year.

Did you like this video and our reporting from the World Pipe Band Championships and Piping Live!? If you’re not a subsriber, maybe now’s the time. The nonprofit pipes|drums relies on sponsors and subscribers to keep content like this coming to you. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you!

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]