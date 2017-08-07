Moments after: Stuart Liddell and Inveraray

Published: August 12, 2017
Moments after Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell gained his first World Championship with his Inveraray & District, he took a few moments to speak with pipes|drums right after coming off stage from collecting the coveted trophy and banner.

Congratulations to Inveraray & District and to all bands that received prizes and participated in the 2017 World Pipe Band Championships.

Liddell joins Bill Livingstone as the only pipers in history to have won a Clasp for piobaireachd at the Northern Meeting and led a Grade 1 band to a World Championship title.

The day was the culmination of a terrific week for the band and Liddell at Piping Live!, where Inveraray won the International Quartets Competition and Liddell took the Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge.

Inveraray & District also sealed the 2017 RSPBA Grade 1 Champion of Champions aggregate award for the second straight year.

