Moving tribute to John Elliott at Kingdom Thistle indoor solo competitions

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 22, 2023 – For the first time since 2019 and the twelfth time overall, the Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming Competition was held, this time as Lochgelly High School. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Callum Davidson won both the Open piping events, while Steven Shedden of Hawthorn took both of the big snare drumming contests, including the European Solo Drumming Championship.

At the award ceremony, there was a moving tribute to Fife native John Elliott, who died suddenly only days before. Organizer Paul Brown made a speech and Douglas Mair played “Hector the Hero” followed by a moment of silence in memory of the late piper and reed- and pipe-maker.

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd: Callum Davidson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

MSR: Callum Davidson

18 & Under: Aaron King, Thurso

16 & Under: John William Brown, Perth & District

13 & Under: James Silcock, Falkirk Schools

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open: Steven Shedden, Hawthorn

18 & Under: Robbie Pate, Uddingston

16 & Under: Tommi McAndrew, Portlethen & District

13 & Under: Gregor Noble, Burntisland & District

Tenor

Open: Rebecca Noble, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

18 & Under: Zara Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

16 & Under: Kirsten Lowther, Lochgelly High School