Results
April 22, 2023

Moving tribute to John Elliott at Kingdom Thistle indoor solo competitions

Callum Davidson with his solo piping hardware after a successful day at the Kingdom Thistle competition.

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 22, 2023 – For the first time since 2019 and the twelfth time overall, the Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming Competition was held, this time as Lochgelly High School. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Callum Davidson won both the Open piping events, while Steven Shedden of Hawthorn took both of the big snare drumming contests, including the European Solo Drumming Championship.

At the award ceremony, there was a moving tribute to Fife native John Elliott, who died suddenly only days before. Organizer Paul Brown made a speech and Douglas Mair played “Hector the Hero” followed by a moment of silence in memory of the late piper and reed- and pipe-maker.

Solo Piping

Open
Piobaireachd: Callum Davidson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
MSR: Callum Davidson

18 & Under: Aaron King, Thurso

16 & Under: John William Brown, Perth & District

13 & Under: James Silcock, Falkirk Schools

Solo Drumming

Snare
Open: Steven Shedden, Hawthorn

18 & Under: Robbie Pate, Uddingston

16 & Under: Tommi McAndrew, Portlethen & District

13 & Under: Gregor Noble, Burntisland & District

Tenor
Open: Rebecca Noble, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

18 & Under: Zara Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

16 & Under: Kirsten Lowther, Lochgelly High School

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
April 19, 2023
NPC taking a look at women in piping and drumming with six-month DEI research study
News
April 18, 2023
Glasgow Skye now Grade 2 after RSPBA approves regrading request
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?