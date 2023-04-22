Moving tribute to John Elliott at Kingdom Thistle indoor solo competitions
Lochgelly, Scotland – April 22, 2023 – For the first time since 2019 and the twelfth time overall, the Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming Competition was held, this time as Lochgelly High School. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Callum Davidson won both the Open piping events, while Steven Shedden of Hawthorn took both of the big snare drumming contests, including the European Solo Drumming Championship.
At the award ceremony, there was a moving tribute to Fife native John Elliott, who died suddenly only days before. Organizer Paul Brown made a speech and Douglas Mair played “Hector the Hero” followed by a moment of silence in memory of the late piper and reed- and pipe-maker.
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd: Callum Davidson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
MSR: Callum Davidson
18 & Under: Aaron King, Thurso
16 & Under: John William Brown, Perth & District
13 & Under: James Silcock, Falkirk Schools
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open: Steven Shedden, Hawthorn
18 & Under: Robbie Pate, Uddingston
16 & Under: Tommi McAndrew, Portlethen & District
13 & Under: Gregor Noble, Burntisland & District
Tenor
Open: Rebecca Noble, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
18 & Under: Zara Pate, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
16 & Under: Kirsten Lowther, Lochgelly High School
