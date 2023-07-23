Mulhearn heads to Lochearnhead to earn lots of prizes

Lochearnhead, Scotland – July 22, 2023 – John Mulhearn of Glasgow was the overall winner of the senior solo piping at the picturesque Lochearnhead Highland Games, with an almost perfect day by winning the Piobaireachd and Strathspey & Reel and placing second in the 2/4 March. About 10 pipers competed at the event that used to attract dozens of the world’s best players.

Piobaireachd

1st John Mulhearn

2nd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

4th Anna Smart

2/4 March

1st Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

2nd John Mulhearn

3rd Eddie Gaul

4th Fraser Maitland, Glasgow

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Mulhearn

2nd Bill Geddes

3rd David Bruce

4th Robert Allen