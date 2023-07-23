Mulhearn heads to Lochearnhead to earn lots of prizes
Lochearnhead, Scotland – July 22, 2023 – John Mulhearn of Glasgow was the overall winner of the senior solo piping at the picturesque Lochearnhead Highland Games, with an almost perfect day by winning the Piobaireachd and Strathspey & Reel and placing second in the 2/4 March. About 10 pipers competed at the event that used to attract dozens of the world’s best players.
Piobaireachd
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
3rd Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
4th Anna Smart
2/4 March
1st Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
2nd John Mulhearn
3rd Eddie Gaul
4th Fraser Maitland, Glasgow
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Mulhearn
2nd Bill Geddes
3rd David Bruce
4th Robert Allen
