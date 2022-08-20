Results
August 20, 2022

Nairn games go to Greig Canning

Greig Canning in a photo from the London competitions.

Nairn, Scotland – August 20, 2022 – Greig Canning of Kirkcaldy, Scotland, was the overall winner in the senior solo piping at the Nairn Highland Games. Weather was changeable, but mainly sunny. Only one judge assessed everything.

Piobaireachd
1st Greig Canning
2nd Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland
3rd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
4th Gordon Barclay
Judge: Archie Maclean

March
1st Chris MacKenzie, Nairn, Scotland
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Christopher McLeish
4th Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland
Judge: Archie Maclean

Strathspey & Reel
1st Christopher McLeish
2nd Greig Canning
3rd Alistair Brown
4th Brian Lamond
Judge: Archie Maclean

Jig
1st Christopher McLeish
2nd Donald Maxwell
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Brian Lamond
Judge: Archie Maclean

