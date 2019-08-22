Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Muir, Morrison all A’s; MacDougall, Canning take the B’s; Leask on top of Jigs
Oban, Scotland – August 22, 2019 – After the first day of indoor, mostly piobaireachd competitions, the rest of the light music events took to the games park after the usual pipers’ march through the town of Oban, with the local gentry bringing up the rear. As is tradition, the winner of the Gold Medal (Andrew Hayes this year) took the pipe-major’s spot and the the Silver Medal winner (Ben McClamrock) was in the pipe-sergeant position. The front ranks comprised mostly North American pipers.
Sarah Muir of Glasgow and Fred Morrison of Bishopton, Scotland, won the A-Grade events, while Cameron MacDougall of Tain, Scotland, and Edinburgh’s Greig Canning took the B-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.
Weather started dry in the morning, but a steady drizzle and strong wind have set in at lunchtime.
A-Grade
March (twice through)
1st Sara Muir
2nd Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
3rd Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
4th James MacKenzie, Isle of Lewis
5th Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland
Judges: Chris Armstrong, Malcolm McRae, Willie Morrison
Strathspey & Reel
1st Fred Morrison
2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto
3rd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
4th Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland
5th Callum Watson
6th Alan Bevan
Judges: Walter Cowan, Michael Grey, Bill Livingstone
B-Grade
March
1st Cameron MacDougall, Tain, Scotland
2nd Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk. Scotland
3rd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland
4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
5th Ross Millar
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Alan Forbes, John Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Greig Canning, Edinburgh
2nd Callum Moffatt, Lockerbie, Scotland
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
5th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Ronnie McShannon, Jack Taylor
Intermediate MSR
1st Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
3rd Campbell Wilson, Melbourne
4th Ruaridh Brown,
5th Christopher Happs, Edinburgh
Jigs
1st Steven Leask, Glasgow
2nd Finlay Cameron
3rd Gordon McCready
4th Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland
5th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
Judges: Murray Henderson, Stuart Samson
