Argyllshire Gathering Day 2: Muir, Morrison all A’s; MacDougall, Canning take the B’s; Leask on top of Jigs

Oban, Scotland – August 22, 2019 – After the first day of indoor, mostly piobaireachd competitions, the rest of the light music events took to the games park after the usual pipers’ march through the town of Oban, with the local gentry bringing up the rear. As is tradition, the winner of the Gold Medal (Andrew Hayes this year) took the pipe-major’s spot and the the Silver Medal winner (Ben McClamrock) was in the pipe-sergeant position. The front ranks comprised mostly North American pipers.

Sarah Muir of Glasgow and Fred Morrison of Bishopton, Scotland, won the A-Grade events, while Cameron MacDougall of Tain, Scotland, and Edinburgh’s Greig Canning took the B-Grade March and Strathspey & Reel, respectively.

Weather started dry in the morning, but a steady drizzle and strong wind have set in at lunchtime.

A-Grade

March (twice through)

1st Sara Muir

2nd Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

3rd Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

4th James MacKenzie, Isle of Lewis

5th Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

Judges: Chris Armstrong, Malcolm McRae, Willie Morrison

Strathspey & Reel

1st Fred Morrison

2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto

3rd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

4th Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland

5th Callum Watson

6th Alan Bevan

Judges: Walter Cowan, Michael Grey, Bill Livingstone

B-Grade

March

1st Cameron MacDougall, Tain, Scotland

2nd Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk. Scotland

3rd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

5th Ross Millar

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Alan Forbes, John Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Greig Canning, Edinburgh

2nd Callum Moffatt, Lockerbie, Scotland

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

5th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Ronnie McShannon, Jack Taylor

Intermediate MSR

1st Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

3rd Campbell Wilson, Melbourne

4th Ruaridh Brown,

5th Christopher Happs, Edinburgh

Jigs

1st Steven Leask, Glasgow

2nd Finlay Cameron

3rd Gordon McCready

4th Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland

5th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Judges: Murray Henderson, Stuart Samson

Related articles

Argyllshire Gathering Day 1: Hayes wins Gold Medal, Liddell takes Senior

August 21, 2019

Oban Day 2: Sinclair, Duncan win A-Grade events; Kernaghan, Watson killer B’s

August 23, 2018

Inverness and Oban lists for top solo pipers announced

March 1, 2019

Argyllshire Gathering: Easton wins Gold Medal; Liddell gains fourth Senior; MacColl Former Winners; Urquhart takes Silver Medal

August 22, 2018