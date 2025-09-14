New “Braw Tunes” app developed to automatically identify tunes, help with practice

Described as “a smarter way to practice and organize bagpipe music,” software engineer and piper Bruce Rankine has created “Braw Tunes,” an app with the promise to “help pipers worldwide practice more effectively, organize their music, and stay connected to their repertoire like never before.”

Similar to the well-known “Shazam” application that automatically identifies the names of songs for curious users, “Braw Tunes” recognizes pipe tunes by searching the internet when implemented, avoiding laborious searches through books to find the source. It then displays the a written manuscript of the piece.

If it’s the user’s composition, the piece can be added to Braw Tunes’ extensive database, which Rankine stressed respects copyright.

The new app allows users to create custom “Sets” of pipe tunes and “Collections” of sets.

The app can display the tune being played manually and produce the next few notes of the next tune in a Set, and can provide stats on a user’s progress by recording practice sessions and calculating playing time and advancement.

“It’s a satisfying way to see your time add up and your repertoire grow,” Rankine said. “Braw Tunes was born out of my own practice sessions with a friend. We’d spend more time trying to find the right tunes and versions than actually playing. I wanted something that just worked, that let us get straight to the music.”

He added that the user can flag tunes being learned, track their most-played pieces, and share individual tunes or entire sets with others, “ensuring everyone is playing from the same page.”

Braw Tunes is available now in iOS and Android formats, in both smartphone and tablet versions.

Bruce Rankine is also the creator of the Braw Bagpipe Tuner and the Piper’s Metronome apps.