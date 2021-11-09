New Grade 3 City of Houston formed in Texas

An altogether new band has formed in Texas, with the City of Houston beginning formal practices on November 16th under Pipe-Major Neil-John Robertson and Lead-Drummer Craig Henderson, with an aim to compete in Grade 3 in the 2022 season.

The band is described by member-drummer Victor Reyna as a “steppingstone” to the Grade 1 St. Thomas Alumni, also of Houston, and is receiving support from the St. Thomas Episcopal School program in the way of practice facilities and equipment.

“There is just so much talent here in the Houston area, it’s about time to get this Grade 3 band going,” Reyna said. He’s a graduate of St. Thomas Episcopal School and played in the school band, which has won the Juvenile grade five times (1985, 1995, 1998, 2004, 2006) at the World Pipe Band Championships.

City of Houston’s founding members are all graduates, and several played with the now-defunct Hamilton Pipe Band, which rose to Grade 2 status in the 1990s under Pipe-Major Donald MacPhee before he immigrated to Scotland.

Reyna added that the band helps to fill the gap in the Houston area between the Juvenile high school band and the Grade 1 band, which was promoted to the top level by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association after the 2019 season and winning Grade 2 at the World Championships.

The new band will likely start off with drums once used by St. Thomas Alumni and will probably source new pipe chanters. Choice of tartan is yet to be decided, but the school band last year changed from its familiar Hunting MacPherson, so used kilts could be available.

City of Houston is welcoming email inquiries from interested pipers and drummers.

