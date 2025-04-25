North Stratton celebrating 10 years with “Decennium” concert July 18th

Edmonton, Alberta’s North Stratton has been an excellent success story since the band was formed in 2015. Most recently, it won Grade 2 at the European Championships and placed second and fourth at the World and British Championships, respectively, in 2024.

Under Lead-Drummer Jeremy White, the band’s drum section won the Grade 2 Pipe Band Drumming title at last year’s World’s.

To celebrate the band’s tenth anniversary, North Stratton is putting on “Decennium,” a concert on July 18th at Festival Place in Sherwood Park, Alberta, as part of the Sherwood Park Highland Games.

“The band has been hard at work since our successful run last season,” said Pipe-Major Hugh Armstrong. “The concert will include a great assortment of traditional and contemporary music, along with dancers and a great mix of accompanying musicians.”

He added that the Slainte Social Club Celtic folk band will also be on the Decennium bill.

“We’ve gained a lot of members in all sections of the band and are looking forward to returning to Scotland this summer to defend our European Championship title and compete at the World’s,” Armstrong continued.

Tickets to the Decennium show, priced at $35 each, are available at the Festival Place online box office.

The band also plans to attend competitions in June in Coquitlam, British Columbia, and September in Pleasanton, California.