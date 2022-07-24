Results
July 24, 2022

North Stratton takes two in Grade 2 two at Sherwood Park

Sherwood Park, Alberta – July 23, 2022 – The second post-pandemic annual Sherwood Park Highland Gathering was held just outside of Edmonton. Weather was picture-perfect, with temperatures hovering around 25C with nearly cloudless skies. There were a total of 10 bands entered and a small solo turnout.

North Stratton of Edmonton won both Grade 2 band events and Rocky Mountain of Calgary won Best Drum Corps of the Day. Thomas Bruce won Piper of the Day honours. Jonathan Grady and Kyle McCormack were the only professional piping and drumming entries, respectively. There were no Grade 3 band entries.

Grade 2 (two competed)
Medley
1st North Stratton (1,2,1,1)
2nd Rocky Mountain (2,1,2,2)
Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

MSR
1st North Stratton (1,1,2,1)
2nd Rocky Mountain (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

Rocky Mountain’s drum section practicing before competing at the 2022 Sherwood Park Highland Games.

Grade 4 (march medley, two competed)
1st Edmonton & District
2nd Saskatoon Police Pipe Band
Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

Grade 5 (quick march medley, six competed)
1st Grand Prairie
2nd RCMP “K” Divison
3rd Clan MacNaughton
4th Edmonton Transit System
5th Battle River
6th McMurray Legion
Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

