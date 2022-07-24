North Stratton takes two in Grade 2 two at Sherwood Park

Sherwood Park, Alberta – July 23, 2022 – The second post-pandemic annual Sherwood Park Highland Gathering was held just outside of Edmonton. Weather was picture-perfect, with temperatures hovering around 25C with nearly cloudless skies. There were a total of 10 bands entered and a small solo turnout.

North Stratton of Edmonton won both Grade 2 band events and Rocky Mountain of Calgary won Best Drum Corps of the Day. Thomas Bruce won Piper of the Day honours. Jonathan Grady and Kyle McCormack were the only professional piping and drumming entries, respectively. There were no Grade 3 band entries.

Grade 2 (two competed)

Medley

1st North Stratton (1,2,1,1)

2nd Rocky Mountain (2,1,2,2)

Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

MSR

1st North Stratton (1,1,2,1)

2nd Rocky Mountain (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley, two competed)

1st Edmonton & District

2nd Saskatoon Police Pipe Band

Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

Grade 5 (quick march medley, six competed)

1st Grand Prairie

2nd RCMP “K” Divison

3rd Clan MacNaughton

4th Edmonton Transit System

5th Battle River

6th McMurray Legion

Judges: Dave Hicks, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Aaron Carter (ensemble)

