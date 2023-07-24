North Stratton takes both Grade 2 events at Sherwood Park

Sherwood Park, Alberta – July 22-23, 2023 – The weather was hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching 31°C for the Sherwood Park Highland Gathering at Broadmoor Lake Park where North Stratton of Edmonton won both Grade 2 band events against Calgary’s Rocky Mountain. The Professional Solo Piper of the Day was Dan Lidgren, and Tim Boan won the equivalent award for snare drumming.

Grade 2

Medley

1st North Stratton (1,2,1,1)

2nd Rocky Mountain (2,1,2,2)

MSR

1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)

2nd Rocky Mountain ( 2,2,2,2)

Grade 4

1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5

1st Clan McNaughton

2nd RCMP K Division

3rd Edmonton Transit

4th Edmonton Youth

All band events were judged by Ann Gray and Dave Hicks (piping); Kathy McPherson (drumming); and Aaron Carter (ensemble).

Do you have results from your latest competition? Want to share them with the entire piping and drumming world? Please do send them in!