North Stratton takes both Grade 2 events at Sherwood Park
Sherwood Park, Alberta – July 22-23, 2023 – The weather was hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching 31°C for the Sherwood Park Highland Gathering at Broadmoor Lake Park where North Stratton of Edmonton won both Grade 2 band events against Calgary’s Rocky Mountain. The Professional Solo Piper of the Day was Dan Lidgren, and Tim Boan won the equivalent award for snare drumming.
Grade 2
Medley
1st North Stratton (1,2,1,1)
2nd Rocky Mountain (2,1,2,2)
MSR
1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)
2nd Rocky Mountain ( 2,2,2,2)
Grade 4
1st Edmonton & District
Grade 5
1st Clan McNaughton
2nd RCMP K Division
3rd Edmonton Transit
4th Edmonton Youth
All band events were judged by Ann Gray and Dave Hicks (piping); Kathy McPherson (drumming); and Aaron Carter (ensemble).
