Results
July 24, 2023

North Stratton takes both Grade 2 events at Sherwood Park

North Stratton competing at the 2023 Sherwood Park Highland Gathering.

Sherwood Park, Alberta – July 22-23, 2023 – The weather was hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching 31°C for the Sherwood Park Highland Gathering at Broadmoor Lake Park where North Stratton of Edmonton won both Grade 2 band events against Calgary’s Rocky Mountain. The Professional Solo Piper of the Day was Dan Lidgren, and Tim Boan won the equivalent award for snare drumming.

Grade 2
Medley
1st North Stratton (1,2,1,1)
2nd Rocky Mountain (2,1,2,2)

MSR
1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)
2nd Rocky Mountain ( 2,2,2,2)

Post-competition performance by North Stratton in the Sherwood Park Highland Gathering beer tent.

Grade 4
1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5
1st Clan McNaughton
2nd RCMP K Division
3rd Edmonton Transit
4th Edmonton Youth

All band events were judged by Ann Gray and Dave Hicks (piping); Kathy McPherson (drumming); and Aaron Carter (ensemble).

Do you have results from your latest competition? Want to share them with the entire piping and drumming world? Please do send them in!

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
July 21, 2023
2023 Set Tunes Series: ‘The Sutherlands’ Gathering’
News
July 20, 2023
New Zealand Police Pipe Band issues statement on drum corps departure; puts out call for new members
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?