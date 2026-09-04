Northern Meeting 2026 Day 2: Beaumont wins Clasp; Bonar wins A-Grade MSR; A-HP&J: Liddell; B-HP&J goes to Knichel

Inverness, Scotland – September 4, 2026 – Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland, won the 2026 Clasp, the most prestigious non-invitational award in the solo piping world. It was his sixth win (2012, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2023, 2026). Well short of 40 years old, he is on track to top the great Donald MacPherson’s record of nine Clasps.

Beaumont joins Chris Armstrong (Silver Star winner); Calum Brown (Inverness Gold Medal); Alasdair Henderson (Masters winner); Finlay Johnston (Bratach Gorm winner and FWMSR Oban winner); Stuart Liddell (Glenfiddich 2025 and 2025 London Champion); Sean McKeown (Oban Gold Medal winner); Iain Speirs (second in the Oban Senior Piobaireachd); and Greg Wilson (Senior Piobaireachd winner).

Because of duplicated invitation qualifications, the second prizewinner in the Clasp is next in line: Alan Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won the A-Grade MSR, thus becoming eligible for the Silver Star Former Winners MSR at Inverness beginning in 2027. Bonar’s Pacific Northwest contemporary, Argyllshire Gathering Silver Medallist Zepahn Knichel, won the B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig, likely catapulting him into all things A-Grade in 2027.

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland, won his seventh (2009, 2011, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2025, 2026), Hornpipe & Jig for Premier and A-Grade pipers.

In the Juniors, 16-year-old Lachlan Rennie of Broughty Ferry, Scotland, won both the Piobaireachd and MSR in the under-18 category

Clasp (12 competed)

1st Callum Beaumont, “Nameless – cherede darievea”

2nd Alan Bevan

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

4th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

5th Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Jack Taylor, and John Wilson

Also competing: Chris Armstrong, Glasgow; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario; Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh; Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland; Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh.

A-Grade MSR (37 entries accepted)

1st Cameron Bonar, “Jimmy Young,” “The Cameronian Rant,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”

2nd Connor Sinclair

3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

4th Bradley Parker, Chapelhall, Scotland

5th Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Judges: Peter Hunt, Ronnie McShannon, Bob Worrall

Also competing: Bobby Allen, Glasgow; Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland; Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Sandy Cameron; Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Seumas Coyne, Glendale, California; John Dew, Glasgow; Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Michael Fitzhenry, Glasgow; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh; Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, New Zealand; Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland; Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Cameron MacDougall, Orange, New Jersey; Peter Macgregor, Dunfermline, Scotland; Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland; Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland; Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland; Innes Smith, Sheriffmuir, Scotland; Darach Urquhart, Glasgow; Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland; Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; Campbell Wilson, Czech Republic; and Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland.

Premier/A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (51 entries accepted)

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Ross Conner

4th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

5th Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Robert Barnes, Murray Henderson

Also competing: Bobby Allen; Callum Beaumont; Alan Bevan; ; Gordon Bruce; Sandy Cameron; Greig Canning; Andrew Carlisle; Seumas Coyne; John Dew; Andrew Donlon; Cameron Drummond; Ben Duncan; Brendan Eade; Stuart Easton; Michael Fitzhenry; Jamie Forrester; Alex Gandy; Bruce Gandy; Andrew Hayes; Jenny Hazzard; Nick Hudson; Liam Kernaghan; Steven Leask; Alastair Lee; Angus D. MacColl; Angus J. MacColl; Ian K. MacDonald; Cameron MacDougall; Cameron May; Ben McClamrock; James MacHattie; Sean McKeown; Derek Midgley; Fred Morrison; Sarah Muir; Craig Muirhead; Douglas Murray; Bradley Parker; Connor Sinclair; Innes Smith; Iain Speirs; Calum Watson; Brodie Watson-Massey; Campbell Wilson; Greg Wilson; and Callum Wynd

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (39 entries accepted)

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Liam Nicolson, Melbourne

4th Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario

5th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum Germany

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Ian Duncan, Patricia Henderson

Also competing: Fraser Allison; Keith Bowes; Alistair Brown; Eireann Cameron; Kyle Cameron; Callum Carn; Joshua Chandler; Kristopher Coyle; Callum Davidson; Jacob Dicker; Piers Dover; Bobby Durning; Jamie Elder; Andrew Ferguson; James Frazer; Edward Gaul; Norman Gillies; Andrew Hall; ; Dan Lyden; Cameron MacLeod; Angus MacPhee; James McPetrie; Ross Miller; Hector Munro; Daniel Nevans; Louis Newman; Angus Nicolson; Matt Pantaleoni; Andrew Pattison; Ryan Praskovich; Michael Rogers; Jonathon Simpson; Andrew Smith; Jack Williamson

Juniors

Younger than 18

Piobaireachd

1st Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry, Scotland

2nd Morla Bruce, Alexandria, Scotland

3rd Arthur MacKay, Livingston, Scotland

4th Rory Cairns, Edinburgh

Judges: Alan Forbes, Bill Wotherspoon

Also competing: Hugh Anderson, Tobermory, Scotland; Alasdair Bullock, Lochawe, Scotland; Oscar Butler, Clochan, Scotland; Callan Erskine, Perth, Scotland; Kai Hay, Buckhaven, Scotland; Grace Kelman, Inverness, Scotland; Aiden Low, Kelty, Scotland; Charlie Mack, Port Seton, Scotland; Lorne McIntyre, Haddington, Scotland; Rory Menzies, Aberdeen, Scotland; Harris Morford, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland; Lily Robertson, Oban, Scotland; James Silcock, Falkirk, Scotland

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Lachlan Rennie

2nd Arthur MacKay

3rd Rory Menzies

4th Grace Kelman

Judges: Mike Cusack, Donald MacPhee

Also competing: Hugh Anderson; Morla Bruce; Alistair Bullock, Lochawe; Oscar Butler; Callan Erskine; Kai Hay; Aiden Low; Charlie Mack; Lorne McIntyre; Harris Morford; Lily Robertson; and James Silcock.

Younger than 15

Piobaireachd

1st Seota Nakano-Tang

2nd Mirren Silver, Inverness, Scotland

3rd Rory Forbes, Edinburgh

4th Larry Presslie, Aberdeen, Scotland

Judges: Mike Cusack, Donald MacPhee

Also competing: Cailean Acamovic, Prestonpans, Scotland; Harper Cheyne, Inverurie, Scotland; Adam Fersia, Edinburgh; Jack Folan, Perth, Scotland; Archie Leonard, Edinburgh; and Travis McKenna-Johnston, Annan, Scotland.

March, Strathspey & Reel

1st Rory Forbes

2nd Larry Presslie

3rd Jack Folan

4th Seota Nakano-Tang

Judges: Mike Cusack, Donald MacPhee

Also competing: Cailean Acamovic; Harper Cheyne; Adam Fersia; Archie Leonard; Travis McKenna-Johnston; and Mirren Silver.