Northern Meeting up next

Published: August 28, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Apart from far smaller invitational events, the Northern Meeting at Inverness, Scotland, is considered by most top-flight solo pipers as the apex of the art’s competitions, and the 2017 rendition of “Inverness” will be held at the Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness on Thursday and Friday, August 31st and September 1st.

Last week, the Northern Meeting’s sister event, the Argyllshire Gathering, took place in Oban, Scotland.

+ Oban Day 1: Sutherland takes Gold; Brown, Sr.; MacDougall Silver

+ Oban Day 2: Alex Gandy gets a double

While the second day of the Argyllshire Gathering is held outside and subject to the luck of the weather, all of the Northern Meeting’s events take place in the warm and controlled confines of one of Scotland’s best performing arts venues.

Acceptance to the Northern Meeting is via a review process of the Joint Committee for Solo Piping, which comprises representatives from various organizations, including the Northern Meeting, the Competing Pipers Association, and the Solo Piping Judges Association. The Gold and Silver Medal competitions are each limited to 25 contestants.

Eden Court Theatre, site of the Northern Meeting.

Here are the orders-of-play for the senior events, and stay tuned to pipes|drums on Thursday and Friday as results from the Northern Meeting are made available.

Thursday
Highland Society of London Gold Medal

  1. James Troy, Victoria, British Columbia
  2. Derek Midgley, New Jersey
  3. Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
  4. William Geddes, Glasgow
  5. Sean McKeown, Toronto
  6. Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
  7. James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
  8. Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
  9. Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
  10. Jamie Forrester, London
  11. Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland
  12. Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
  13. Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
  14. Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
  15. Faye Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland
  16. Andrew Lee, Surrey, British Columba
  17. Jori Chisholm, Seattle
  18. Innes Smith, Glasgow
  19. Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
  20. Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
  21. Andrea Boyd, Ottawa
  22. Michael Fitzhenry, London
  23. John-Angus Smith, London
  24. Nicholas Hudson, Houston
  25. Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow
    Judges: Iain Morrison, Willie Morrison, Dr. Angus MacDonald

Silver Medal

  1. Ross Cowan, Motherwell, Scotland
  2. Dan Lyden, Maryland
  3. Ed MacIlwaine, Vancouver
  4. Jason Craig, Australia
  5. Michael Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
  6. Andrew Douglas, Schenectady New York
  7. Andrew Hall, Glasgow
  8. Bruce MacDonald, Portree, Scotland
  9. Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
  10. Greig Canning, Edinburgh
  11. Xavier Boderiou, Brittany
  12. Stuart Easton, New Zealand
  13. Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
  14. Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
  15. Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
  16. Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
  17. Andrew Wright, Dundee, Scotland
  18. Andrew Donlon, Germantown, Maryland
  19. Duncan Beattie, Linlithgow, Scotland
  20. Charles MacDonald, Inverness, Scotland
  21. Sarah Muir, Glasgow
  22. Andrew Wilson, Belfast
  23. Calum Watson, Edinburgh
  24. Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
  25. Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota
  26. Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

Silver Star Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel (for winners of the A-Grade MSR)

  1. Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
  2. Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
  3. Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland
  4. Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
  5. Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
  6. Angus D. MacColl, Oban, Scotland
  7. Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
  8. Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
  9. Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
  10. Andrew Hayes, Ottawa
  11. Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
  12. Douglas Murray, Cupar, Scotland
  13. Neil Walker, Australia
  14. Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland
  15. Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
  16. Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland
  17. Peter Hunt, Stevenston, Scotland
  18. Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Friday
Clasp (for winners of the Gold Medal at Inverness)

  1. Jack Lee
  2. Willie McCallum
  3. Donald MacPhee
  4. Callum Beaumont
  5. Roddy MacLeod
  6. Duncan MacGillivray, Nigg, Scotland
  7. Glenn Brown, Glasgow
  8. Andrew Hayes
  9. Stuart Liddell
  10. John-Angus Smith
  11. Ian K. MacDonald
  12. Wilson Brown, Glasgow
  13. Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
  14. Douglas Murray
  15. Bruce Gandy
  16. Iain Speirs
  17. Fred Morrison
  18. Faye Henderson
  19. Euan MacCrimmon, Inverness, Scotland
  20. Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

A-Grade MSR

  1. Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
  2. Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow
  3. Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh
  4. Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
  5. Ashley McMichael, Belfast
  6. Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
  7. John-Angus Smith
  8. Innes Smith
  9. Graham Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland
  10. James Troy
  11. Callum Beaumont
  12. Euan MacCrimmon
  13. Alasdair Henderson
  14. Seumas Coyne, Van Nuys, California
  15. Michael Fitzhenry
  16. William Geddes, Glasgow
  17. Sarah Muir
  18. Jori Chisholm
  19. Andrew Carlisle
  20. Jamie Forrester, London
  21. Ben McClamrock
  22. Andrea Boyd
  23. Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland
  24. Gordon McCready
  25. Craig Sutherland
  26. Callum Harper, Bolton, Ontario
  27. Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
  28. Nick Hudson
  29. Derek Midgley
  30. Glenn Brown
  31. Alastair Lee
  32. Sean McKeown

B-Grade MSR

  1. Calum Watson, Edinburgh
  2. Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland
  3. Ross Cowan, Motherwell, Scotland
  4. Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
  5. Andrew Donlon
  6. Andrew Lee
  7. Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
  8. Faye Henderson
  9. Glenn Ross, Belfast
  10. Sandy Cameron
  11. Lachie Dick, Glasgow
  12. Andrew Douglas
  13. Jacob Dicker
  14. Dan Lyden
  15. Greig Canning, Edinburgh
  16. Stuart Easton
  17. Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland
  18. Euan Dewar, Oban, Scotland
  19. Andrew Wilson, Belfast
  20. Andrew Wright, Dundee, Scotland
  21. Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland
  22. William Rowe, New Zealand
  23. Alan Clark, Bridge of Don, Scotland
  24. Decker Forrest, Isle of Skye, Scotland
  25. Andrew Lewis
  26. Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland
  27. Jason Craig
  28. Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
  29. Ursa Beckford, Maine
  30. James MacHattie
  31. Daniel McDermott, Rothesay, Scotland
  32. Kristopher Coyle, Belfast
  33. Andrew Hall, London
  34. Connor Sinclair

Premier & A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

  1. Euan MacCrimmon
  2. Michael Fitzhenry
  3. Nick Hudson
  4. John Angus Smith
  5. Alastair Lee
  6. Jamie Forrester
  7. Alex Gandy
  8. Jonathan Greenlees
  9. Ian K. MacDonald
  10. James Troy, Canada
  11. Sean McKeown
  12. Angus D. MacColl
  13. Fred Morrison
  14. Iain Speirs
  15. Douglas Murray
  16. Andrea Boyd
  17. Sarah Muir
  18. Ashley McMichael
  19. Innes Smith
  20. Gordon McCready
  21. Graham Drummond
  22. Donald MacPhee
  23. Derek Midgley
  24. Finlay Johnston
  25. Seumas Coyne
  26. Roddy MacLeod
  27. Gordon Bruce
  28. Andrew Hayes
  29. Stuart Liddell
  30. Jori Chisholm
  31. Alasdair Henderson
  32. Craig Sutherland
  33. Niall Stewart
  34. Ben Duncan
  35. Andrew Carlisle
  36. Callum Harper
  37. Cameron Drummond
  38. Steven Gray
  39. Callum Beaumont
  40. Jenny Hazzard
  41. Darach Urquhart

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

  1. Ross Miller
  2. Steven Leask
  3. Jason Craig
  4. Andrew Lee
  5. Lachie Dick
  6. Dan Lyden
  7. Kristopher Coyle
  8. Jacob Dicker
  9. Jamie Elder
  10. Greig Canning
  11. Euan Dewar
  12. Ross Cowan
  13. Andrew Lewis
  14. William Rowe
  15. Decker Forrest
  16. Greig Wilson
  17. Jonathon Simpson
  18. Callum Moffat
  19. Andrew Wright
  20. Glenn Ross
  21. Andrew Hall
  22. Calum Watson
  23. Stuart Easton
  24. Andrew Wilson
  25. Matt Pantaleoni
  26. James MacHattie
  27. Sandy Cameron
  28. Andrew Douglas
  29. Daniel McDermott
  30. Ursa Beckford
  31. Alan Clark
  32. Andrew Donlon

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 28, 1991Alasdair Gillies sent off in Gold Medal by Col DJS Murray for tuning too long, Inverness.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 31, 2017Northern MeetingEden Court Theatre, Inverness, Scotland

September 2, 2017Braemar GatheringPrincess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar, Scotland

September 2, 2017Canmore Highland GamesCentennial Park, Canmore, Alberta

September 2, 2017Capital District Scottish GamesAltamont, New York

September 3, 2017Blairgowrie & Rattray Highland GamesBogle’s Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowie, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Store “Airtight Seasoning” in a plastic peanut butter jar (empty and clean, of course) once its been opened – it extends the life, and makes it way easier to reheat in the microwave.
Sean Somers, Calgary