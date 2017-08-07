Northern Meeting up next

(Page 1 of 1)

Apart from far smaller invitational events, the Northern Meeting at Inverness, Scotland, is considered by most top-flight solo pipers as the apex of the art’s competitions, and the 2017 rendition of “Inverness” will be held at the Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness on Thursday and Friday, August 31st and September 1st.

Last week, the Northern Meeting’s sister event, the Argyllshire Gathering, took place in Oban, Scotland.

+ Oban Day 1: Sutherland takes Gold; Brown, Sr.; MacDougall Silver

+ Oban Day 2: Alex Gandy gets a double

While the second day of the Argyllshire Gathering is held outside and subject to the luck of the weather, all of the Northern Meeting’s events take place in the warm and controlled confines of one of Scotland’s best performing arts venues.

Acceptance to the Northern Meeting is via a review process of the Joint Committee for Solo Piping, which comprises representatives from various organizations, including the Northern Meeting, the Competing Pipers Association, and the Solo Piping Judges Association. The Gold and Silver Medal competitions are each limited to 25 contestants.

Here are the orders-of-play for the senior events, and stay tuned to pipes|drums on Thursday and Friday as results from the Northern Meeting are made available.

Thursday

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

James Troy, Victoria, British Columbia Derek Midgley, New Jersey Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland William Geddes, Glasgow Sean McKeown, Toronto Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland Jamie Forrester, London Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland Faye Henderson, Kirriemuir, Scotland Andrew Lee, Surrey, British Columba Jori Chisholm, Seattle Innes Smith, Glasgow Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia Andrea Boyd, Ottawa Michael Fitzhenry, London John-Angus Smith, London Nicholas Hudson, Houston Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow

Judges: Iain Morrison, Willie Morrison, Dr. Angus MacDonald

Silver Medal

Ross Cowan, Motherwell, Scotland Dan Lyden, Maryland Ed MacIlwaine, Vancouver Jason Craig, Australia Michael Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland Andrew Douglas, Schenectady New York Andrew Hall, Glasgow Bruce MacDonald, Portree, Scotland Darach Urquhart, Glasgow Greig Canning, Edinburgh Xavier Boderiou, Brittany Stuart Easton, New Zealand Ben Duncan, Edinburgh Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland Andrew Wright, Dundee, Scotland Andrew Donlon, Germantown, Maryland Duncan Beattie, Linlithgow, Scotland Charles MacDonald, Inverness, Scotland Sarah Muir, Glasgow Andrew Wilson, Belfast Calum Watson, Edinburgh Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

Silver Star Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel (for winners of the A-Grade MSR)



Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland Finlay Johnston, Glasgow Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario Angus D. MacColl, Oban, Scotland Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland Andrew Hayes, Ottawa Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia Douglas Murray, Cupar, Scotland Neil Walker, Australia Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland Peter Hunt, Stevenston, Scotland Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Friday

Clasp (for winners of the Gold Medal at Inverness)



Jack Lee Willie McCallum Donald MacPhee Callum Beaumont Roddy MacLeod Duncan MacGillivray, Nigg, Scotland Glenn Brown, Glasgow Andrew Hayes Stuart Liddell John-Angus Smith Ian K. MacDonald Wilson Brown, Glasgow Finlay Johnston, Glasgow Douglas Murray Bruce Gandy Iain Speirs Fred Morrison Faye Henderson Euan MacCrimmon, Inverness, Scotland Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

A-Grade MSR

Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh Ben Duncan, Edinburgh Ashley McMichael, Belfast Darach Urquhart, Glasgow John-Angus Smith Innes Smith Graham Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland James Troy Callum Beaumont Euan MacCrimmon Alasdair Henderson Seumas Coyne, Van Nuys, California Michael Fitzhenry William Geddes, Glasgow Sarah Muir Jori Chisholm Andrew Carlisle Jamie Forrester, London Ben McClamrock Andrea Boyd Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland Gordon McCready Craig Sutherland Callum Harper, Bolton, Ontario Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland Nick Hudson Derek Midgley Glenn Brown Alastair Lee Sean McKeown

B-Grade MSR

Calum Watson, Edinburgh Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland Ross Cowan, Motherwell, Scotland Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis Andrew Donlon Andrew Lee Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland Faye Henderson Glenn Ross, Belfast Sandy Cameron Lachie Dick, Glasgow Andrew Douglas Jacob Dicker Dan Lyden Greig Canning, Edinburgh Stuart Easton Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland Euan Dewar, Oban, Scotland Andrew Wilson, Belfast Andrew Wright, Dundee, Scotland Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland William Rowe, New Zealand Alan Clark, Bridge of Don, Scotland Decker Forrest, Isle of Skye, Scotland Andrew Lewis Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland Jason Craig Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland Ursa Beckford, Maine James MacHattie Daniel McDermott, Rothesay, Scotland Kristopher Coyle, Belfast Andrew Hall, London Connor Sinclair

Premier & A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

Euan MacCrimmon Michael Fitzhenry Nick Hudson John Angus Smith Alastair Lee Jamie Forrester Alex Gandy Jonathan Greenlees Ian K. MacDonald James Troy, Canada Sean McKeown Angus D. MacColl Fred Morrison Iain Speirs Douglas Murray Andrea Boyd Sarah Muir Ashley McMichael Innes Smith Gordon McCready Graham Drummond Donald MacPhee Derek Midgley Finlay Johnston Seumas Coyne Roddy MacLeod Gordon Bruce Andrew Hayes Stuart Liddell Jori Chisholm Alasdair Henderson Craig Sutherland Niall Stewart Ben Duncan Andrew Carlisle Callum Harper Cameron Drummond Steven Gray Callum Beaumont Jenny Hazzard Darach Urquhart

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

Ross Miller Steven Leask Jason Craig Andrew Lee Lachie Dick Dan Lyden Kristopher Coyle Jacob Dicker Jamie Elder Greig Canning Euan Dewar Ross Cowan Andrew Lewis William Rowe Decker Forrest Greig Wilson Jonathon Simpson Callum Moffat Andrew Wright Glenn Ross Andrew Hall Calum Watson Stuart Easton Andrew Wilson Matt Pantaleoni James MacHattie Sandy Cameron Andrew Douglas Daniel McDermott Ursa Beckford Alan Clark Andrew Donlon

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]